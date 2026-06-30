Toronto-based armoured vehicle maker INKAS expands production

Toronto armoured carmaker INKAS grows production
Toronto armoured carmaker INKAS grows production
An INKAS armoured vehicle is seen at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

A Canadian maker of armoured vehicles says it is about to double its production footprint in North America as it expands work at locations in Canada and the U.S.

INKAS says it is investing tens of millions of dollars in three large production facilities — one in Toronto and two in the United States — in response to demand from law enforcement agencies for its armoured vehicles.

CEO David Khazanski says for decades, his firm has primarily focused on supplying law enforcement and the banking industry with its products.

But it has been growing its defence profile in recent years and supplied massive numbers of drones to the Ukrainian market since Russia invaded in 2022.

The company this spring unveiled a new armoured vehicle designed to resist blasts from landmines, which it plans to market in other NATO countries.

It’s also pitching a new aerial drone designed to intercept and neutralize attack drones, such as the Iranian-made Shaheds that Russia uses to bomb land targets in Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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