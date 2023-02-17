5 Surprising Things I Learned When I Visited A Sex Club In Canada For The First Time
Honestly, it's worth it just for the water facilities. 💦
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When I first visited Oasis Aqualonge a few months ago, I wasn't entirely sure what the whole experience would be like.
I had done plenty of research ahead of time on what it would be like to visit the Toronto sex club, but of course, there's nothing that can fully prepare you for an outing that's totally out of your realm of experience.
So, in case you're interested in visiting Oasis or a different sex/lifestyle club in Canada, here are a few of the things I learned from my visit.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
You don't actually have to have sex
Given that Oasis is marketed as an "upscale, sexually liberated and clothing-optional space," you might think that people are hooking up everywhere, but that's not the case.
While you almost definitely will witness sex and sexual activity if you explore all areas in the building, there were quite a few spots where people were just hanging out, with or without clothes.
If you want to just grab a drink or even watch others engage in sexual play (with consent), that's totally your prerogative!
The facilities are really nice
From the outdoor year-round pool to the sauna and hot tub, there are lots of spots where you can chill and relax.
In fact, I found myself thinking that for the price of admission that I paid, it was worth it just to use the facilities, let alone have an adult encounter.
You also get locker service and towels for the day as well as the use of their showers, so it's not a bad place to hang out by the pool on a hot summer's day and then have a quick rinse.
They have fun events
From naked karaoke to learning how to pole dance, it's not just all about sex!
If you want to have some fun in a relaxed and non-judgemental environment, there are definitely lots of events you can check out — clothing optional, of course.
Of course, there are more sex-related events you can check out, such as Unicorn Night, with a unicorn being described as "a bisexual woman interested in engaging in play with a male and female couple."
As well, you can check out Bondage 101 to learn the basics of safety, different materials to use, and how to tie up your partner.
They have educational content
On the fourth Friday of every month, Oasis holds an event called Sex School where a presenter shares their knowledge on a certain sex topic.
For instance, in February, guests can attend a "Squirting Workshop" where they can learn more about the subject and practice.
"Squirting or female ejaculation is a reality for some and a mystery to others, but it's always an exciting curiosity no matter where you fall on the spectrum," says Oasis on the event page.
It's a truly diverse crowd
Perhaps because of mainstream media or perhaps because of the usual actors in adult films, I had the misconception that people at the club were going to look like perfect Insta models.
What I saw were real people — a diverse range of body types, ethnicities and ages.
If anything, the demographic seemed to lean into the over-40 age group, which I found surprising as in my head I for some reason assumed it would be a younger crowd.
When they say everyone is welcome, they mean it!
Just have fun and make sure you follow the rules — remember, consent is everything!
While all of the above is based on my own personal experience visiting Oasis Aqualounge for the first time, it's important to note that different sex clubs will have different facilities and events, so make sure you check out the website of the venue you want to try out before heading there.
Oasis
Price: $15 — $115
Address: 231 Mutual St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're interested in checking out a sex club, Oasis is a great spot to experience it for the first time.
Accessibility: The building is not accessible but support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.