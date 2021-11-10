6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K Without Crazy Experience

In a lot of the positions, you'll get to spend your days outside, enjoying the snowy season in the mountains.
It doesn't hurt that B.C. has some of the most scenic ski resorts around too.
Here are some resorts that are actively hiring right now, and what they're offering.
Whistler Blackcomb
Hiring: Right now they have applications open for a ton of positions, including Resort Associates, Instructors, Cooks, Event Hosts, and Front Desk Workers.
Perks: For a lot of the positions, you'll get a free ski pass for yourself and dependants, discounts for friends, a daily meal, discounts on food, a benefits package, and training. Some even offer you housing.
Who Should Apply: If you like a close-knit community and are into a small village vibe this is for you! If you want to be close to Vancouver and travel around, it's also a great location.
Apply Here
Sasquatch Mountain Resort
Hiring: They're hiring for Instructors, Shuttle Drivers, Operations, Grooming, Snow Removal, Retail Workers, Marketing, and Digital Media.
Perks: You get a free ski season pass plus discounts on food and beverage, ski equipment rentals, lessons and retail discounts. They also have staff parties and team building!
Who Should Apply: Their website says, "At Sasquatch, when you're not working, you're shredding!" So if you like a fun time, this sounds like the place to work.
Apply Here
Panorama Resort
Hiring: They're hiring for multiple positions, including Front Desk Leadhands, Child Care Workers, Bar Managers, Ski Patrol, and even Ski Cabin Boot-fitters.
Perks: You'll get a free season pass, and you get to be in a stunning location all winter long.
Who Should Apply: This resort is a bit isolated, so apply if you just want some peace and quiet for the winter and are ready to explore nature at its finest.
Apply Here
Kimberley Alpine Resort
Hiring: Right now they have position openings for Food and Beverage Attendants, Instructors, Shuttle Drivers, Lift Operators, Bartenders, Childcare Attendants, Cooks, Cashiers, Housekeepers, Rental Tech, Ticketing, and more.
Perks: You get to ski for free! Some positions offer staff accommodation and discounts on food, retail and guest passes.
Who Should Apply: If you want to truly work in the Canadian Rockies, this is your chance.
Apply Here
Banff Sunshine Village
Hiring: They're on the hunt for Room Attendants, Cooks, Lift Managers, Retail Associates, Daycare Attendants, Bus Hosts, and more.
Perks: You get to ski for free all season long, and you get discounts on other resorts across Canada too! For some positions, you get discounts on wellness activities like fitness passes, and discounts on food, retail, and hotels.
Who Should Apply: They emphasize meeting new friends on the website, so apply if you want a community and a great job. You'll also be in Banff National Park, where there is a ton of adventures to be had.
Apply Here
Sun Peaks Resort
Hiring: They're hiring Snowshovellers, Caregivers, Servers, Lift Operators, Snowmakers, and more.
Perks: You get a free season pass and for some positions an employee health and wellness program, companywide discounts, and discounts at other ski hills too!
Who Should Apply: This is a huge resort, so there is a lot to explore if that's what you're looking for. They are also hiring for different areas, like the spa, so you don't need to know how to ski to work here!
Apply Here