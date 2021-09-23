TEST 9 Provincial Parks In Ontario Where You Can Already See Colourful Leaves

Trending Tags

Time to plan a hike with your friends! 🍂

9 Provincial Parks In Ontario Where You Can Already See Colourful Leaves
The leaves have already begun to turn red, orange and yellow! So to help you plan your fall hike, here are nine provincial parks in Ontario where you can already see colourful leaves.

There is no need to guess if the leaves at top sights like Algonquin Provincial Park are still green. Ontario Parks has a handy fall foliage map, where they provide reports on the percentage of the leaves that have already changed colours.

Here are some of the top spots to visit when you want to get outdoors and enjoy the crisp air:

Arrowhead Provincial Park

Price: $18.58 daily vehicle pass

Colour Change: 30%

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is no shortage of gorgeous hiking trails where you can enjoy the autumn beauty, but one not-to-miss spot is the Big Bend Lookout.

Sauble Falls Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Colour Change: 20%

Address: 1400 Sauble Falls Rd., Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a peaceful spot to enjoy the crisp air see the colourful trees around the water. While here, you might even see leaping salmon near the waterfall.

Algonquin Provincial Park

Price: $18.58 daily vehicle pass

Colour Change: 40%

Address: Ontario 60, ON

Why You Need To Go: According to Ontario Parks, the best place to see the brilliant colours right now is the West Gate on Highway 60.

Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park

Price: $4.65 daily vehicle pass

Colour Change: 20%

Address: 4853 Highway 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of the best spots to see the gold and ruby leaves is the Little Falls trail that will lead you around the gorge and river. You can also head to the lookout over the giant waterfall for a postcard-worthy picture.

Sturgeon Bay Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Colour Change: 30%

Address: 203 ON-529, Pointe au Baril, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you live near Pointe au Baril, it is worth planning a weekend adventure to go for a hike under the canopy of maple trees.

Balsam Lake Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Colour Change: 40%

Address: 2238 Kawartha Lakes County Rd. 48, Kirkfield, ON

Why You Need To Go: Right now, you can see the gorgeous red and orange leaves along the plantation and lookout trails.

Killarney Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Colour Change: 40%

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love hiking, this is a fantastic spot to explore as there are so many breathtaking lookout points to discover.

Sharbot Lake Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Colour Change: 20%

Address: 25467 Hwy. 7, Sharbot Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can start to see signs of autumn in Frontenac county.

Rushing River Provincial Park

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Colour Change: 40%

Address: Unnamed Road, Kenora, Unorganized, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can go for a walk to see the yellow leaves.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

