9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals
There's something inside for fusion food lovers, too! 🤤🍗
A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in.
More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
Some of the restaurant recommendations even serve different variations of the butter chicken: poured over tortilla chips, made into a lasagna, fused into mac and cheese, to name a few.
So if you're a huge fan of butter chicken (and its global avatars) or new to the Indian food scene in Toronto, here are nine spots locals think serve the best dishes of this staple.
Banjara
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 796 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: With locations on Bloor Street, Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East, this restaurant, with a 70-item menu, is one locals say you've just got visit for their classic butter chicken.
My Roti Place
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: Various locations across Toronto
Why You Should Go: Combining the north Indian dish with a Canadian classic, they've got a butter chicken poutine for those who are big fans of fries, cheese, and chicken.
They also serve rotis that you can customize, as well as biryani and samosas. And for those who love a bit of a kick to their roti, they can make your dish "stupid" spicy, as they call it on their menu.
Lahore Tikka House
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 1365 Gerrard St., E., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: This restaurant that some Toronto locals seem to love not only serves butter chicken, but also offers a variety of halal foods, tikka and kebab dishes.
Rick's Good Eats
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 1-6660 Kennedy Rd., Mississauga, ON
Why You Should Go: You might have seldom heard the terms "butter chicken" and "lasagna" spoken of in the same breath, but that's exactly what Rick's Good Eats offers its patrons.
Specializing in Punjabi-Canadian dishes, this spot pairs variations of the butter chicken with pasta dishes like lasagna and mac and cheese.
Hyderabad Biryani Hut
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 1587 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON
Why You Should Go: Scarborough is home to many restaurants that local foodies just love, and this is one of them. With locations both in the US and Canada, this spot is also known for its biryani, which is traditionally cooked "dum" style.
The Host
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: Richmond Hill and Downtown Toronto
Why You Should Go: Their Dilli Walla Butter Chicken is a "host special" on their menu, and many Google reviewers have also left glowing reviews for the garlic naan and palak paneer.
Mistaan Catering and Sweets
Price: 💸
Location: 460 McNicoll Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: It's a family-run restaurant in North York that's been serving customers for over two decades. This spot offers many classic Indian dishes for less than $10.
Tandoori Flame
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Locations: Brampton and Mississauga
Why You Should Go: Tandoori Flame is a buffet-style Indian restaurant with two of its locations in Ontario boasting thousands of Google reviews. Each has an average rating of more than four stars.
Desi Bar & Grill
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Locations: 925 Rathburn Rd E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Should Go: Another restaurant with various good reviews, Desi Bar & Grill offers foods like tandoori delicacies and curries.
If you have a hankering for some fusion food, you might want to try their Murgh Makhani Nachos, which are Mexican tortilla chips smothered in butter chicken.