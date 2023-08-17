8 Romantic Dates Around Toronto That Cost Under $25 To Go On Before Summer Ends
Sun-soaked moments and budget-friendly romance! ☀️
The summer days may be numbered but there's still time to turn up the heat with that special someone. There are lots of romantic summer dates to enjoy around Toronto before the season ends and the best part is, you don't need to blow your budget to have some fun.
These activities in and around the city cost under $25 per person so you can enjoy each others company without stressing about the cost.
If you're looking for an affordable date to take your boo on, these eight spots around Toronto are worth checking out.
Get lost in golden blooms
Price: $5 + per person
When: Until early September
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be feeling golden at this gorgeous flower farm located just outside of the city. Pingle's Farm Market is home to tons of beautiful blooms that will make your summer date even sweeter.
The farm is hosting Flower Days (previously known as the Sunflower Experience) until early September and you can adventure through over 100, 000 sunflowers.
There are also wildflowers and lavender plants to enjoy.
For a little extra cash, you can pick your own blooms, listen to live music, indulge in sweet treats and participate in workshops like yoga.
Accessibility: The farm has muddy terrain. Contact the venue in advance if you require special assistance.
Spend a day outdoors
Price: $10.50 per adult for admission
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a day in nature with that special someone at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. The area features hiking trails and beautiful scenery that will steal your heart.
One particularly beautiful place to visit in the conservation area is the meromictic lake. The rare body of water has a bright turquoise hue because its layers of water do not intermix.
You can stroll along a boardwalk trail which loops around the lake and take in the views.
Crawford Lake is also home to a Longhouse Village which features reconstructed fifteenth-century longhouses as well as a garden.
Reservations are recommended but not required. You can save money by purchasing your admission online in advance.
Relax in the sand
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Darlington Provincial Park is a hidden gem when it comes to places to swim. You can enjoy a romantic beach date without the crowds at this dreamy spot, which is just an hour outside of Toronto.
The park is home to a long sandy beach which is "perfect for swimming." You can bring a book and curl up on the soft shores with that special someone for a relaxing summer date.
The park also has scenic trails to explore. The Burk Trail is a quick 30 minute hike that leads past meadows and forests and leads to a lookout over Lake Ontario.
Take your love to new heights at the Ex
Price: $20 per person for advanced sale tickets
When: August 18 to September 4, 2023
Address: 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Let's go to the Ex! The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto this summer and it's brimming with cute date activities.
Some of the top attractions include the Canadian International Air Show, where you can watch planes perform jaw-dropping demonstrations from above.
You can also see a drone show, get groovy at a silent disco, see the new Sparkling Symphony and visit cute animals at the farm.
There is also a midway full of rides including the iconic Sky Ride which will take you over all the excitement.
You can indulge your tastebuds at the food trucks which serve up all sorts of unique treats.
Accessibility: Accessibility guide available
Watch a movie under the stars
Price: $26 per couple in one car
Address: 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON
Why You Need To Go: It just doesn't seem like summer without a trip to a drive-in theatre and this spot is located just outside of Toronto in Oakville.
The 5 Drive-In is playing lots of new releases and you can enjoy the films beneath the stars from the comfort of your car. Some of the current and upcoming movies include Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Haunted Mansion.
The concession offers treats like popcorn, funnel cakes, pogos, burgers and more. Plus, admission for two is $26, which comes out to $13 each (not including snacks, of course).
Go on a roller skating date
Price: $18 per person for 1 hour
When: Until September 17, 2023
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll want to hold hands for this activity! Toronto's retro rollerskating pop-up, SUSO Skate, has returned for another summer and you can glide around until mid-September.
The Bentway location lets you skate around a looping pathway decked out in colourful, old-school roller skates. There are fun events happening throughout the week, including Hip Hop Humpdays, Throwback Thursdays, and Sixties Sundays.
SUSO Skate has two other locations — a rooftop in North York and a Cambridge Centre pop-up.
Have an island getaway
Price: $9.11 per adult for return ferry ticket
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: You don't need a plane ticket to enjoy an island getaway. You and your love can take a quick day trip to the Toronto Islands so you don't blow your budget.
The Toronto Islands are less than a 15-minute ferry ride away from downtown and boast many activities. You can take a dip at one of the beaches, including Ward's Island Beach, which is surrounded by gardens and trails.
You can also visit the Centerville Amusement Park, take a stroll to the pier, or rent a bike and pedal around the island for a romantic adventure.
Soak up some sun on a patio
Price: $6 to $12 per item
When: Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can imagine you're in Italy at Oretta's sun-filled patios. The Italian venue, which has locations on King Street West and Midtown, has a happy hour that runs on weeknights and you and your boo can indulge in drinks and dishes starting at $6.
From "pizzettas" to Aperol Spritzs, you can dine and sip like you're in Rome without spending more than $20 each.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.