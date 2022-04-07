Here's How Many Daily COVID-19 Cases There Are In Ontario & Toronto Isn't The Highest
The science table breaks down the number of cases there are per day with every million residents in the area.
Ontario is in the midst of another spike in daily COVID-19 cases, but some regions across the province are getting hit harder than others.
The scientific director for Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, Dr. Peter Jüni, has recently told multiple publications that Ontario is currently seeing 100,000 to 120,000 cases per day.
"In terms of infection, we have never been as high as right now during the entire pandemic," Dr. Juni told CityNews Toronto.
There are some public health units across Ontario that are getting hit harder with daily COVID-19 cases than others, based on the science table's most recent data.
Data from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.Science Table COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington currently have the highest total of daily COVID-19 cases while Northwestern is trailing closely behind, with over 500 cases per million residents.
The science table is currently listing Peel Region with the lowest number of daily cases with about 120 COVID-19 cases per million residents.
Here's how all of Ontario pans out from the highest to the lowest amount of current daily COVID-19 cases per million residents, based on the science table's current data:
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington
- Northwestern
- Algoma
- Hastings Prince Edward
- Timiskaming
- Porcupine
- Simcoe Muskoka
- Grey Bruce
- Sudbury & Districts
- Hamilton
- North Bay Parry Sound
- Haldimand-Norfolk
- Lambton
- Windsor-Essex County
- Toronto
- Brant County
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph
- Middlesex-London
- Durham Region
- Chatham-Kent
- Eastern Ontario
- Niagara Region
- Southwestern
- Renfrew County and District
- Ottawa
- Halton Region
- Thunder Bay
- Huron Perth
- Waterloo
- Peterborough
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge
- York Region
- Peel Region
As of March 21, the Ford government lifted the mask mandates at most spots, and then on April 27, they will be lifted at all remaining indoor public spaces as well as any leftover COVID-19 public health measures that are in the province.
Health Minister Christine Elliott recently shared, however, that masks don't need to be brought back.
"Dr. Moore has indicated that we don't need to bring back the mask mandate, and he has said in the past that we should have expected that the numbers would go up as we open up Ontario," Elliott told CityNews Toronto reporters on April 5.
