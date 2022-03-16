Editions

ontario police

An Ontario Caterer Stole Over $55K In Deposits For Weddings & Has Been Charged

Seven people were duped.

Durham Regional Police cop car.

@DRPS | Twitter

Planning a COVID-19 wedding is hard, but have you ever had caterers ghost you after paying a deposit?

Pilar Carr, a 40-year-old woman from Whitby, has been charged for taking over $55,000 worth of deposits for wedding catering services and never following through, according to a press release.

Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau started investigating Carr in 2021 after multiple scam victims came forward claiming they had never received the services they put a deposit down on for their weddings.

Police say Pilar's Catering would take the victim's deposits and "never responded back to them."

According to police, Carr's business closed down "several months ago," and they are still looking for more possible victims.

"At this time, there are seven victims who have suffered a combined loss of approximately $55,000. Investigators would like to ensure there are no other victims."

Carr has been charged with six counts of "Possession of Property Obtained by Crime; Fraud Over $5,000" and one count of "Fraud Under $5,000."

The caterer has been released "on an Undertaking," and police are asking anyone with information to "to contact Det. Jaciuk of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853."

Ontarians are no stranger to scams, from romance scams to fake business opportunities, so before you book in or shell out any dough these days, you may want to double-check those yelp reviews and take a closer look.

Otherwise, you might end up with a bunch of hungry wedding guests on your hands.

