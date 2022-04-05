Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
freedom convoy

Copy TEST of Ontario Watchdog Says 'Freedom Convoy' Protester Wasn't Seriously Injured By Police Horse

Investigators say her injury was "limited to a strained shoulder."

Mounted police patrolling the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Mounted police patrolling the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

Bonjour!

The Special Investigations Unit just found that the Freedom Convoy protester who claimed she was seriously injured by a police horse wasn't harmed enough to carry on with a full investigation.

Ontario's police watchdog was looking into the allegations of a "serious injury" reportedly suffered by a 49-year-old woman during the protests in Ottawa. According to the April 4 release, the protester was knocked onto the ground by a mounted Toronto Police Service officer on February 18.

The incident took place in front of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa, where police were trying to create some distance between officers and the front lines of the protesters while riding horses.

"One of the horses near the end of the unit contacted a man and the woman, knocking them to the ground," the April 4 release reads.

"Police officers on foot moved in quickly to surround both the woman and the man, as protesters also moved in. The woman could also be seen being assisted to her feet and standing within the line of police officers."

According to the SIU, she was then taken to the Montfort Hospital, and two days later on February 20, she was taken to Lennox & Addington County General Hospital for shoulder pain.

"A review of the available medical records indicates that the woman did not sustain any fractures and that her injury was limited to a strained shoulder," SIU officials write.

After interviewing the protester, looking through police drone and body cam footage, and going through her medical records, the SIU ended their investigation since she didn't sustain a serious enough injury.

The case has now been deferred to TPS "for further investigation as they deem appropriate."

Per CP24, fake reports spread online that the woman was trampled to death by a police horse.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...