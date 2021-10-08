Ontario's Rent Freeze Will End This Winter & Your Landlord Could Raise Your Rent
Landlords must give 90 days notice before raising rent.
As Ontario gets colder this winter, your rent prices may get hotter.
Ontario's rent freeze was put in place on October 1, 2020, and is set to expire on December 31, 2021.
The rent freeze prohibited landlords from raising their tenant's rates for the last year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with a rent increase guideline of 0% for 2021.
However, the government of Ontario has revealed to Narcity that this will no longer be the case in 2022.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Municipal Affairs and Housing stated that "the rent freeze will end on December 31, 2021, however landlords could give proper 90 days' notice of rent increase prior to the end of the freeze for an increase to take effect starting in 2022."
"Rent increases are not automatic or mandatory. Landlords may only raise rent if they have provided proper written notice at least 90 days in advance, and if 12 months have passed since the first day of the tenancy or the last rent increase."
The rent increase guideline for 2022 will be 1.2%, according to the government.
