NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
queen's university

Queen's University Accidentally Sent Out Acceptance Letters To New Students & Are Sorry

Better luck next time?

Toronto Associate Editor
​Queen's University.

Queen's University.

@queensuniversity | Instagram

For all you high school seniors out there, just know that refreshing your email inboxes every two minutes won't change much, so don't stress about your university applications just yet. But, if you got an acceptance letter from Queen's University, maybe worry a little bit because that might've been sent to you by accident. Oops?

Queen's University told Narcity that on May 6, a welcome email intended for accepted first-year undergraduate applicants was sent to the wrong list by accident.

The email was "distributed in error to a list of applicants, the majority of whom have not yet received an admission decision," they said.

Just imagine being an 18-year-old celebrating your acceptance letter, and then the university straight up took back the great news. Wow, that must've sucked.

Queen's University said, "the mistake was quickly noticed, and these applicants have been sent an email to advise them of the error and to apologize."

Queen's also said they let those people know that they will receive a notification by May 20 about their application decision.

As shocking as that sounds, the university fully acknowledges its mistake and said, "we understand the confusion and distress this may have caused many applicants and their families, and we sincerely apologize for this error."

"We are reviewing the incident to ensure there are measures in place to prevent this from happening again," the university concluded.

Don't give up yet, kids, sometimes life enjoys throwing curveballs, and you just got to know how to dodge them.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...