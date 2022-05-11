Queen's University Accidentally Sent Out Acceptance Letters To New Students & Are Sorry
Better luck next time?
For all you high school seniors out there, just know that refreshing your email inboxes every two minutes won't change much, so don't stress about your university applications just yet. But, if you got an acceptance letter from Queen's University, maybe worry a little bit because that might've been sent to you by accident. Oops?
Queen's University told Narcity that on May 6, a welcome email intended for accepted first-year undergraduate applicants was sent to the wrong list by accident.
The email was "distributed in error to a list of applicants, the majority of whom have not yet received an admission decision," they said.
Just imagine being an 18-year-old celebrating your acceptance letter, and then the university straight up took back the great news. Wow, that must've sucked.
Queen's University said, "the mistake was quickly noticed, and these applicants have been sent an email to advise them of the error and to apologize."
Queen's also said they let those people know that they will receive a notification by May 20 about their application decision.
As shocking as that sounds, the university fully acknowledges its mistake and said, "we understand the confusion and distress this may have caused many applicants and their families, and we sincerely apologize for this error."
"We are reviewing the incident to ensure there are measures in place to prevent this from happening again," the university concluded.
Don't give up yet, kids, sometimes life enjoys throwing curveballs, and you just got to know how to dodge them.