Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include The Keg, Holt Renfrew, Metro & More

Grocery stores
Loblaws: Store hours vary so check your individual store location.
Metro: Most store locations will be closed on Monday however the College Park (444 Yonge St.) location in the GTA will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys: Some Ontario locations will be closed on Monday.
Here are the locations that will remain open:
Sobeys Brighton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Sobeys Dunnsville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sobeys Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sobeys Collingwood – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Gravenhurst – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Parry Sound – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys Sutton – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys Alcona Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sobeys Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sobeys St. Clair Beach – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sobeys Blenheim – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Kincardine – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sobeys Chatham – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sobeys Grand Bend – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys Amherstberg – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Farm Boy: On Sunday, October 10 all stores will be closed at 6 p.m. and on October 11 most stores will be closed with the exceptions of:
Bronte: 2441 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
CF Rideau Centre: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
College & Bay: 777 Bay St., Toronto 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Harbourfront: 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
940 Futures Gate, Kingston 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
18075 Yonge St., Newmarket 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Rabba: Regular hours.
Longo's: All Ontario stores closed.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: Open, 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
Bayview Village: Closed
Vaughan Mills: Open, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: Open, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pacific Mall: Regular hours
Toronto Premium Outlets: Open, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.