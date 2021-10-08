Trending Tags

Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include The Keg, Holt Renfrew, Metro & More

There are over 45 confirmed outbreaks in the city.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Toronto COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in multiple locations this week including restaurants and designer clothing shops.

According to The City of Toronto, there are currently 46 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city with the vast majority occurring in workplace settings and schools.

Several popular businesses have confirmed cases including The Keg, Holt Renfrew, and the Metro Distribution Centre.

On top of this, 23 schools throughout the 6ix have also reported active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Other outbreaks also include Citi Core Construction, Coppa's Fresh Market and ProLogix Distribution Services.

