Toronto Is Having The Ultimate Benedict Brunch Experience With Endless Mimosas This August
Jul 24, 2023, 10:21 AM
Get ready for the ultimate Sunday Funday with Second Floor Events!Join them for their first-ever Benedict Brunch on Sunday, August 13, taking place at a stunning historic venue located in the heart of Toronto's entertainment district. Your ticket opens the door to a delicious and fun-filled feast, featuring a fresh fruit and house-made pastry bar, alongside a savoury Eggs Benny entrée. Did we mention there are bottomless Mimosas and Caesars as well? This lively event, located at King West and Spadina, pairs brunch with groovy DJ beats, and is the brunch party you won't want to miss!
The Ultimate Benedict Brunch
Price: $72
When: August 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 461 King Street West Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Don't miss out on the ultimate summer brunch experience to indulge in eggs benny like never before!