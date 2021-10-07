Toronto Police Just Identified The Suspect Who Was Trying To Break Into East End Homes
He's wanted on various counts.
Thanks to the public's help, the Toronto Police have now identified a man in connection with a recent "prowl by night" investigation.
In a press release posted on October 6, police said a man has been targeting several homes in Leslieville between May and October of this year. He has tried to get inside various houses in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area, and occasionally travels by bike.
Police seek public assistance in Prowl by Night Investigation, Dundas Street East and Leslie Street www.youtube.com
Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, has been identified as the suspect allegedly involved with these incidents.
He is wanted for two counts of attempting to break and enter, two counts of prowl by night, and one count for criminal harassment.
Purcell is 5'10", bald, and has a medium build. Police are asking the public to contact them if they see him.
- Toronto Police Just Charged Multiple Suspects For A Million-Dollar ... ›
- Toronto Death Being Investigated After Body Was Found In Suitcase ... ›
- Toronto Police Are Looking For A Man Allegedly Trying To Get Into ... ›