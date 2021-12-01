Trending Tags

Toronto Police Suspended Over 200 Members Due To The Vaccine Mandate & Most Are Officers

They were put on unpaid leave.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Hundreds of Ontarians have been placed on unpaid leave due to a recent push for vaccine mandates, and not even Toronto police officers are exempt.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service announced that members who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have chosen not to disclose their status, would be placed on an indefinite unpaid absence of November 30, 2021.

As of this week, a total of 205 members have been placed on unpaid leave, including 117 uniform officers and 88 civilian members.

However, it's worth noting that suspended members who decide to receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and update their vaccination status will be able to return to work.

TPS also reported that nearly 98% of its 7,415 members are fully vaccinated and have revealed their status, with more members updating their status every day.

“Our objective remains ensuring the health and safety of our members, our workplaces, and the public we serve,” James Ramer, Toronto Police Chief, said in a statement.

“As we do every day, the service is prioritizing frontline and priority response to ensure public safety is not impacted during this period. I want to assure the public that the service is doing its part to protect the communities we serve and thank our members who have been vaccinated,” it adds.

In early November, TTC employees faced similar cuts when staffing shortages linked to its vaccine requirements forced the agency to reduce service on 57 bus routes.

