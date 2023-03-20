A Toronto Vet's Day-To-Day Life Is Everything You'd Expect It To Be & It'll Make Anyone Jealous
"I snuggle lots of pets, a lot."
Do you want to snuggle puppies all day and be paid for it? Well, this Toronto job would've let you! If only your high school guidance counsellor had framed it in such a way.
To heighten your envy! Narcity sat down with Frankie, a vet tech at the Liberty Village Animal Hospital, to discuss what an average workday looks like to her, and it's a dog lover's dream.
Seriously, if you're pet obsessed and not doing what Frankie does, you may want to consider changing careers because there's a good chance you messed up, royally.
Skeptical? Keep scrolling.
What does a regular day look like for a Toronto vet tech?
"I snuggle lots of pets, a lot," Frankie admitted almost guiltily, before opening up about what it's like to fall in love every day.
"I usually pick one where I'm like, this one's my favourite of the day, and I have to make sure their owners know," she said.
However, Frankie did confess that the cuteness can be overwhelming at times.
"There are times when I'm like, okay, I'm going to take this one home," she added.
What's something pet owners get concerned about that's actually chill?
"A lot of pet owners don't realize how quickly their pets will be comfortable after surgery because they're so resilient and they heal really quickly," she said.
Frankie also revealed that most dogs know how to play the sympathy card to get their dreaded cone of shame removed that pets wear after some surgeries.
A tactic that involves a lot of mopping around and looking sad, basically anything that may tug on their owner's heartstrings.
"The pets know, they're like, 'oh, if I milk this long enough,'" maybe they'll budge,she explained.
In fact, Frankie often gets to give the O.K. for the embarrassing accessory to be removed, which usually earns all sorts of love and gratitude from owners.
What's one of the best perks of being a vet tech?
"When I'm walking through Liberty Village, I'll see dogs that I know, and they're just like 'oh,' and they get all excited, and it's just really sweet," she smiled.
So, basically, Frankie has the best meet-cute stories you'll ever hear — and they happen all the time.
So, there you have it, adorable people doing adorable things.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.