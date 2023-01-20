What To Do In Toronto This Weekend
Celebrate Lunar New Year in the city 🐇
Wondering what to do in Toronto this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Despite making a brief appearance earlier in the week, the sun has remained absent from Toronto skies for far too long, making sweatpants and the couch more appealing than ever.
For those looking to break that depth-of-winter hibernation mode, Toronto has a slew of options to shake up the monotony.
From indie theatre and cider-sipping, to large-scale interior design and boat shows, here’s what to do in Toronto this weekend, January 20 to 22.
Get inspired to revamp your home
The Interior Design Show has returned to take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with a sprawling show of the latest and greatest in design. The celebrated design show features exhibitors from around the world, keynote talks, and seminars. This year’s theme, MOVING PARTS, explores how contemporary designers are creating, sourcing, producing, and distributing products in an ever-changing landscape. Find more info here.
Party alongside dinosaur bones
The Royal Ontario Museum’s monthly Friday night event series, ROM After Dark, returns on Friday night to fill the museum with young professional cocktail sippers and personal and professional networkers. For this year’s DesignTO event, guests can expect DJ sets, visual arts, performances, large-scale projections, and interactive design-based activities. Find more info here.
Après ski without leaving the city
Indulge in all the après ski fun without leaving Toronto. Hit the historic Distillery District to celebrate the season, as Trinity Street is transformed into a world of apres-ski action for Après Ski Weekends, with fire pits, Muskoka chairs, hot chocolate, mulled wine, beer, and classic Canadian comfort food. Find more info here.
Dream big at the international boat show
At the annual Toronto International Boat Show, dream big as you tour pricey yachts and discover all the latest innovations in the world of boating. Guests can get up close and personal with over 400 vendors, as they explore the best new products in the boating, watersport, and cottaging (and, for some, yachting) worlds. Find more info here.
Walk through displays of stunning public art
Canadian company QuadReal just launched an Art Walk at two Toronto properties. For the initiative, they engaged four well-known female artists to add life to public spaces within Commerce Court and Southcore Financial Centre to inspire and uplift those walking by with their bold, attention-grabbing murals. Find more info here.
Sip and swirl, minus the alcohol
Those participating in “Dry January” can still indulge in a wine tasting. Dupont Street bottle shop and bar Loop Line Wine & Food is a known spot for those in the market to discover new wines. Now, the spot is taking their tasting experience to the non-alcoholic side. On Saturday, guests are invited to sip and shop an assortment of alcohol-free wines and cocktails while enjoying light bites. Find more info here.
Celebrate the world of cider
On Saturday afternoon, channel summer vibes with a cold glass of cider (or two). Held at Brickworks Ciderhouse, the Wassail Cider Festival will feature all things cider, food, fun activations, and games. Guests are invited to sample an assortment of products from the Brickworks lineup. Find more info here.
Indulge in a rant session at Comedy Bar
Help beat the winter blues with some rant-filled laughter at Comedy Bar on The Danforth on Friday night. Comedy Rant is a fully improvised stand-up show where comedians must deliver their rant based on topics they’ve never seen before. The relatable comedy show will either make you feel better about the world or hate it more. Find more info here.
Take a journey through a dazzling world of lights
The dazzling multimedia light show Illumi has just extended its run until the end of March. The outdoor feel-good experience takes guests on a magical journey through 14 unique universes, each crafted with thousands of light structures and perfectly curated music for a fully immersive experience. Find more info here.
Explore the best in design
DesignTO, formerly the Toronto Design Offsite Festival, is back with 10 days filled with immersive installations, exhibitions, engaging talks, and more design and art than ever before. The Festival transforms Toronto into a hub for creativity, taking design and art out of the studio and into the urban sphere, bringing people together to celebrate contemporary culture, with window installations viewable from the outdoors at venues across town. Find more info here.
Check out some quality indie theatre
Swap the couch and Netflix for some quality local theatre. Indie Toronto theatre company ARC kicks off the 2023 theatre season with a powerful and humorously dark play about extremism and faith with the Canadian premiere of MARTYR. The play revolves around a teenager who is being brought up by a single mother. Once he discovers the Bible, he finds all the answers to the questions that worry him. Find more info here.
Immerse yourself in a large-scale interactive lantern show
The visually stunning Peace and Love Lantern Festival takes over the Woodside Square South Parking Lot, offering a spectacular light show. The show is composed of four main thematic elements, as guests are guided through extraordinary scenes from ancient times to present. Lanterns originated from Zigong, China, have come to Toronto after receiving localized design in Canada. Find more info here.
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit
On Sunday night, welcome the Year of the Rabbit with a high energy celebration at Rebel Nightclub. In what promises to be Toronto’s biggest Chinese New Year party, the ticketed event will feature international guest DJs alongside local DJs, live performances, a Chinese Lion Dance, and a slew of giveaways. Find more info here.
