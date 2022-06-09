You Can Get A Wine Passport In Ontario & Sip Your Way Through 16 Vineyards This Summer
It comes with some free wine tastings too. 🍷
Get ready to collect some stamps because there is a new winery passport that is sure to lead you on a boozy adventure.
The Prince Edward County Wine Tasting Passport is the only one you can find in the area, and you can take it to 16 different wineries in wine country for some complimentary tastings (and even some discounts).
Every single winery that's part of this boozy travel program offers something different when you show them your passport, but typically they'll have a complimentary flight of wine to sip on or a tasting for two. Discounts on food and wine accessories are also included.
So, which wineries can you sip and stamp at?
Wine connoisseurs can flash their passports at all of the following: Stanners Vineyard, Del-Gatto Estate Winery, Exultet Estates, Lighthall Vineyards, Three Dog Winery, Morandin Wines, The County Cider Co., Keint-He Winery & Vineyards, Trail Estate Winery, Huff Estates Winery, Broken Stone Winery, Long Dog Vineyard & Winery, Karlo Estates, Rosehall Run Vineyards Inc., Casa-Dea Winery, and Closson Chase Vineyards.
You don't need to worry about this passport expiring, because it never will. This means you can use it over the course of a couple of days or even a few years. Once it is full of stamps you can bring it back to Merrill House, the ones behind this vino program, for a free tasting flight of three wines from their cellar.
In order to get your very own booklet, you can contact the hotel directly and pick it up there. It's only $40 per passport which is for two people.
Price: $40 for a two-person passport
Address: Pick up at Merrill House, Picton Main Street, Main St E #343, Picton, ON K0K 2T0
