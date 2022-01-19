5 Airstreams To Rent In BC That You Can Cozy Up In & They Look Super Cool
They take glamping to a whole new level!
Renting an Airstream brings a weekend away to the next level, and there are some super cute ones to choose from in B.C.
You've probably seen Airstream trailers all over Instagram — they have an iconic look that gives the perfect outdoorsy vibe while still being comfortable.
A lot of them are renovated and include modern furnishings, full kitchens, and a decent amount of room.
You can brag about going camping, while actually relaxing in one of these stunning Airstreams all weekend long. Many are still out in nature, so you can recharge and unplug!
Here are five Airstreams that you can rent in B.C., and they all look super cool.
Modern Vintage Airstream On The Sunshine Coast
Price: $240 per night
Sleeps: Up to 2 people
Location: Gibons, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airstream has a name, and it's Stevie. It's a boho-chic dream come true, with super cute decor and furnishings. It's also located in a stunning area, on the Sunshine Coast. Even better? There's wifi and cable. That's my kind of camping!
Beautiful, 100th Anniversary Pendleton Airstream
Price: $140 per night
Sleeps: Up to four people
Location: Delta, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Airstream can fit four people, so you can split the cost! It would be a group trip to remember, and super unique. It has everything you need — a shower, queen-sized bed, TV and kitchen.
Airstream Bambi In Vineyard
Price: $160 per night
Sleeps: Up to three people
Location: Kaleden, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you go in the summer then you can really enjoy the beautiful vineyard this Airstream is on! If not though, the listing said that there is heat in the trailer. Whatever time of the year, you'll get that stunning view.
Daisy The Travelux Trailer
Price: $150 per night
Sleeps: Up to two people
Location: Salt Spring Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's hard to believe this spot isn't a regular house. It is so charming and cozy, with a vintage vibe. You can truly embrace your country living side here!
Airstream Rental In A Vineyard
Price: $145 per night
Sleeps: Up to two people
Location: Naramata, BC
Why You Need To Go: The inside of this Airstream is super modern and nice, making your trip that much more relaxing. The listing said that it's just a walk away from pubs, restaurants and cafes, so you'll have plenty to do!
