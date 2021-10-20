Trending Tags

Vancouver
EN - Real Estate
canadian housing market

8 Houses in Metro Vancouver That Are Surprisingly Affordable For Canada's Most Expensive City

You don't have to be a millionaire! 💸

8 Houses in Metro Vancouver That Are Surprisingly Affordable For Canada's Most Expensive City
James Phelps | Dreamstime

Buying a house seems like a fairytale dream for many Canadians — especially if you live in Vancouver.

However, there are some houses in the city that are pretty affordable, by Vancouver standards at least.

Here are some that are surprisingly well-priced when you consider that Vancouver is the most expensive city to live in Canada.

13316 71B Avenue 207, Surrey

Realtor.ca

Price: $329,888

Description: You can turn your nose up at Surrey all you want, but they have super well-priced homes. It's not too far from Vancouver and this house is fully renovated and beautiful. It's three storeys, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

View Here

3566 E 49th Avenue 7

Point2 Homes

Price: $755,000

Description: This house is in an amazing location, and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a massive deck that would be perfect for weekend BBQs and drinks.

View Here

7850 King George Boulevard 71, Surrey

Realtor.ca

Price: $219,900

Description: This two-bedroom, one bathroom home is super cute and at a great price. It has new appliances, updated decor and a beautiful back patio.

View Here

8040 Colonial Drive 209, Richmond

Realtor.ca

Price: $489,000

Description: This home is three bedrooms and one bathroom, with a convenient location. It could use a few interior updates, but is well-priced.

View Here

201 13958 108 Avenue, Surrey

Realtor.ca

Price: $689,900

Description: This three-bed, three-bath town home has a super nice interior that's really spacious and bright. It's close the Skytrain which is a big pro too.

View Here

123 27 Seventh Street, New Westminster

Realtor.ca

Price: $629,900

Description: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome has a gym facility access, fireplace, and shared courtyard. The amenities that you get are definitely a bonus with this house.

View Here

3315 Ganymede Drive, Burnaby

Point 2 Homes

Price: $699,900 CAD

Description: This home is three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a fenced-in backyard and a finished basement. It's also right beside a playground, perfect for kids.

View Here

18505 Laurensen Place, Surrey

Point2 Homes

Price: $698,800

Description: This home is beautiful, with three bedrooms and two baths. You have access to a gym, and it even has a den room that you can use as an office.

View Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

