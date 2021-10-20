8 Houses in Metro Vancouver That Are Surprisingly Affordable For Canada's Most Expensive City
You don't have to be a millionaire! 💸
Buying a house seems like a fairytale dream for many Canadians — especially if you live in Vancouver.
However, there are some houses in the city that are pretty affordable, by Vancouver standards at least.
Here are some that are surprisingly well-priced when you consider that Vancouver is the most expensive city to live in Canada.
13316 71B Avenue 207, Surrey
Price: $329,888
Description: You can turn your nose up at Surrey all you want, but they have super well-priced homes. It's not too far from Vancouver and this house is fully renovated and beautiful. It's three storeys, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
3566 E 49th Avenue 7
Price: $755,000
Description: This house is in an amazing location, and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a massive deck that would be perfect for weekend BBQs and drinks.
7850 King George Boulevard 71, Surrey
Price: $219,900
Description: This two-bedroom, one bathroom home is super cute and at a great price. It has new appliances, updated decor and a beautiful back patio.
8040 Colonial Drive 209, Richmond
Price: $489,000
Description: This home is three bedrooms and one bathroom, with a convenient location. It could use a few interior updates, but is well-priced.
201 13958 108 Avenue, Surrey
Price: $689,900
Description: This three-bed, three-bath town home has a super nice interior that's really spacious and bright. It's close the Skytrain which is a big pro too.
123 27 Seventh Street, New Westminster
Price: $629,900
Description: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome has a gym facility access, fireplace, and shared courtyard. The amenities that you get are definitely a bonus with this house.
3315 Ganymede Drive, Burnaby
Price: $699,900 CAD
Description: This home is three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a fenced-in backyard and a finished basement. It's also right beside a playground, perfect for kids.
18505 Laurensen Place, Surrey
Price: $698,800
Description: This home is beautiful, with three bedrooms and two baths. You have access to a gym, and it even has a den room that you can use as an office.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.