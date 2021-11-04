9 Secret Spots In Vancouver To Take Your Special Someone For An Epic Date Like No Other

I love/hate going to check out these haunted locations. It gives you that adrenaline rush, but the fear factor is super real.
If you're brave and love a good scare, take a road trip with some friends to these places. Maybe you'll even make new friends, with a ghost or two.
Craigdarroch Castle
This giant castle is beautiful but also extremely haunted.
According to the National Property Inspections website, the 39-room Victorian castle is full of ghosts.
The website says, "The castle was originally built for Scottish immigrant turned coal magnate Robert Dunsmuir and his wife Joan. Located on top of a hill overlooking the City of Victoria, the mansion was meant to be a status symbol for all below to see."
Robert died before ever seeing the castle finished though, followed by the original architect. Robert's children and widow apparently fought over ownership and it is said that the castle is haunted by these angry ghosts.
Bastion Square
"Easily the most haunted part of Victoria," Tourism Victoria says on their website.
The alleyways and buildings around the square are homes to ghosts, but the website says the most haunted part is the old Supreme Court building, where the city's jail and first gallows used to stand.
According to the website, "many of the men who were hanged in the tree beside it still lie buried beneath its foundation."
The Vogue Theatre
The photos of this theatre just scream "haunted."
It opened in 1941 in Vancouver and has movies, live events and some ghosts making their performances.
According to Ghosts of Vancouver, there is a "dark haired and severe-looking man" who walks its stage. Staff and visitors have seen him and heard some scary noises, too.
There are many spooky stories in the history of this place. One is from a previous general manager who, according to the website, encountered the ghost in the basement and heard it playing a drum set.
Hatley Castle
This place is so haunted that a ghost actually followed a family home after their visit. The ghost apparently tormented the family at night and, after contacting a psychic, they found out it was the spirit of a nanny from the castle.
According to Goldstream News Gazette, a photo actually caught a ghost on camera during a tour of the castle.
If you do visit, beware of someone unexpectedly hitching a ride home with you.
Riverview Hospital
There are piles of evidence showing how haunted this place is. So much so that I wouldn't even try going. But if you're braver than me, it's worth the trip.
It was built in 1913 in Coquitlam and is a former psychiatric hospital that consists of 74 buildings. It's totally abandoned now, after closing its doors in 2012.
It looks so creepy that a bunch of movies and shows are filmed there. It's actually one of the most filmed spots in Canada. From Riverdale to Deadpool, the ghosts here have seen some fame.
Reports of crew members seeing ghosts are common, as well as strange noises and shadows. It's safe to say this place is haunted AF.
Hycroft Manor
Located in Shaughnessy, this spot was built in 1911 for General Alexander Duncan McRae, according to Ghosts of Vancouver.
Apparently, the general and his wife had huge parties — very Great Gatsby-like, but in Vancouver.
According to the website, in 1942, the McRaes donated Hycroft Manor to the Canadian Government. It was repurposed by the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs as a convalescent hospital for war veterans.
It was a veteran's hospital until 1960 when it was left "vacant and in a sorry state," the website said. Finally, in 1962, the University Women's Club of Vancouver bought it, and that's who uses the building today.
With it being so old, and having so many people in it, there are of course many ghosts — seven to be exact.
One ghost "is of an older man dressed in a World War I officer's uniform. He's widely assumed to be the ghost of General McRae," said the website.
One of the creepiest things to happen was during an all-night investigation in the 1990s, when "a paranormal researcher saw a football-sized black orb float over a dining table in one of the rooms, right in front of him."
The Qualicum Heritage Inn
This inn is said to be one of the most haunted places on Vancouver Island, and according to the Living Library Blog, has even been featured in books.
The blog said that the Tudor-style building was a boy's college in 1937 before closing in 1970. It was then an inn and a designated Municipal Heritage Site, finally closing in 2008. It has been boarded up ever since.
Nothing like an abandoned old building to give you chills.
The blog said that "the list of haunting incidents reported at the former Qualicum Heritage Inn is long."
It includes seeing ghosts in military uniform, hearing cries and moans as well as chanting, and furniture moving.
The Fairmont Vancouver
Fairmont Hotels all kind of creep me out. The fancy and old vibe just makes it look like it's straight out of a horror movie. Ghosts of Vancouver says this hotel is haunted by a ghost named the "Lady in Red."
The Lady In Red is often seen on the hotel's 14th floor or wandering around in the lobby. Even scarier, some have seen her in their rooms!
According to the website, one family thought their room was double-booked when they came face-to-face with her and called the front desk about the issue. Turns out they had a roomie for the night that they couldn't get rid of that easy.
Old Spaghetti Factory
The Old Spaghetti Factory is in Gastown, Vancouver. It actually has four ghosts living there, according to the Ghosts of Vancouver website. The website said that the first ghost is "the spirit of a tram conductor. He frequents the old trolley car that's parked inside the restaurant and contains dining tables."
It looks super creepy and even has an old trolley car inside that was added to the building in 1969, right before it opened in 1970. The ghost of the trolley car driver came with the purchase!
The second ghost sounds even scarier, described on the website as "a small, mischievous spirit with a ruddy face and bright red hair. Simply known as the Little Red Man or Looky-loo."
The third ghost actually made a server quit when she saw him one night. He is a little boy who roams the halls. The last is a young girl, who sits around while holding a balloon. Yikes.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.