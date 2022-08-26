Canada's 'Best' Restaurant's Chef Shares His Fav Vancouver Eating Spots & They Are So IG-Worthy
A Vancouver restaurant was recently named the best in all of Canada, and the chef of this highly acclaimed spot is now letting us in on his favourite places to eat in the city.
Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is the executive chef of Published on Main, which ranked right at the top of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List for 2022.
He's the brain behind some of the restaurant's more adventurous dishes — which ended up winning the judges over.
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List even gave the chef credit for "tramping through local forests to collect most of the wildflowers, fir tips and mushrooms himself."
And now, the best recommendations are coming right from the horse's mouth! Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson has shared a list of his favourite restaurants in Vancouver to eat at, while he's taking a breather from his own cooking.
So, if you've been looking for some new restaurants to add to your list, you might want to check out some of the top picks from the city's latest global culinary export.
L’Abattoir
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 217 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The oysters, sweetbreads and steak diane are must-haves from this restaurant, according to Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson.
They always have amazing in-season and snack features, as well as an outstanding pastry program, he added.
AnnaLena
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1809 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: AnnaLena has a great tasting menu, incredible service and an exceptional room to dine in, said Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson.
He recommends trying the torn bread. "I could eat an entire tasting menu of different sauces and just a pile of that bread on the table," he added.
Sushi Hil
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 3330 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: I was a "long time big fan of Hil at Temaki, so I was excited he has his own spot now," said Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson.
"My favourite is to just let him do his thing — it's always so pristine and delicious," he added.
Osteria Savio Volpe
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 615 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson loves the vibe of Savio Volpe. He mentioned that they use the freshest ingredients from the season's harvest.
The kale salad and their pastas are a must at this restaurant.
Mr. Red Cafe
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 2680 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson is consistently craving this spot.
The "Green Papaya Salad and Cha Com (Vong Village Young Rice Cake) are my main go-to. I also love to order the bun bo hue after coming back from a soggy fall foraging day," he added.
Elephant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1879 Powell St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson is amazed by the cooking at this restaurant. "It's so incredibly delicious, with such depth of flavour while still being minimalistic and simple," he added.
St. Lawrence Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 269 Powell St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "All the cooking is so dialed in, and delicious," said Chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson. The restaurant has an intimate space that is focused and they always make you feel at home, he added.