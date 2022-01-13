Trending Tags

filming in canada

Disney Is Hiring For Extras In A Movie They’re Filming In BC & Unique Talents Are Welcome

Do you know how to juggle? 🤹

Vancouver Editor
Disney Is Hiring For Extras In A Movie They’re Filming In BC & Unique Talents Are Welcome
Peanutroaster | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

The Disney Channel is hiring people in B.C. for a new movie they're filming, so your dream of becoming a Disney star might be a little bit closer than you thought.

The iconic company is on the search for people to be in a sequel movie, called Under Wraps 2. According to the Craigslist posting, they are hiring anyone aged eight to 70 years old.

The original Disney film, Under Wraps, is about three best friends who revive a mummy that they found.

If you want to be a part of the sequel, they are looking for regular extras to join the set. They are also looking for people who have some extra special skills — like juggling, playing music, walking on stilts, and even hula hooping. Basically, any unique skill that you have, which can go on camera, is a win for these roles.

The filming is in the Victoria area, so you'll need to be available between January 17 to 20. The post said that you should expect early mornings and a full working day if you join the crew.

You also will need to have a negative COVID-19 test before your first day on set, but the company will paid for the test.

All of these parts are also paid roles, so it's the perfect way to break into the acting industry.

You can apply by sending your age, availability, phone number, and a photo of yourself to uw2extras@gmail.com.

They also specify to not include a headshot, but to go with a selfie instead, and to share your special skill if you have one.

