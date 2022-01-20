Trending Tags

Multiple Avalanche Warnings Are In Effect In BC & Alberta Due To A 'Problematic' Snowpack

There have been several close calls reported recently.

Western Canada Editor
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued across western Canada due to milder weather conditions and a "problematic" snowpack.

According to Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada, a special public avalanche warning is in effect for North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, and Glacier, Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks.

It applies to the areas marked in red below, which also includes the Sea-to-Sky and South Coast Inland regions, from Squamish to Pemberton.

The warning is in effect through Monday, January 24 and has been prompted by warm temperatures and lots of sunshine which are expected for the coming weekend, and which will have a "destabilizing effect" on the snowpack.

James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada said: "There are persistent weak layers in the mountain snowpack across most of southern B.C. and western Alberta.

“This special warning targets regions where these layers have proven to be an issue. The combination of this snowpack structure and higher temperatures will make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.”

Avalanche Canada says that there has been several close calls recently and is asking people in the backcountry to take extra precautions, including carrying a transceiver, probe, and shovel with them.

Floyer added: "While we have targeted an area where we think there is a higher risk of triggering these deep weak layers, we also urge backcountry users in adjacent regions to exercise caution during this warming period."

