Ryan Reynolds' Childhood In Vancouver Was Super Cute & Here's Everything We Know About It

He is so proud of his roots, too!

Vancouver loves Ryan Reynolds, and he loves it right back. It’s no secret that the Deadpool actor grew up in this city, and he's clearly proud since he mentions his beloved hometown any chance he gets.

Even his Instagram handle is an ode to the city!

It might not always seem as if he likes his B.C. home, because he tends to troll it a lot, but that’s just how he shows his love. Right?

A true Reynolds superfan knows every last detail about him, even some seemingly random facts, like the fact that his brothers are police officers.

If you can't get enough of him, here is everything we could find about his childhood in Vancouver. Let's see how much of a die-hard fan you really are.

Ryan Reynolds Grew Up In An Irish Catholic Family

Ryan Reynolds grew up in an Irish Catholic household, which makes sense since he has Irish and Scottish ancestry. That's not all we know about his origin story though!

He was born on October 23, 1976 in Vancouver, B.C., to parents James Chester Reynolds and Tammy Reynolds.

He Got His Ear Pierced When He Was 13

When he told his brothers, they all assured him that “if Dad sees that thing in your ear, he’s gonna release your soul to the wind,” he wrote in an article for TIME Magazine.

In the end, they all pierced their ears to lessen the blow. How sweet!

He Grew Up With Some Unique Initials 

​His full name is Ryan Rodney Reynolds, which makes his initials R.R.R. and that looks pretty cool.

That's probably not the only thing that made him cool though — I mean, have you seen him?!

He Was A Paperboy For The Vancouver Sun

Just imagine a young Ryan Reynolds skipping through his neighbourhood, chucking newspapers onto doorsteps.

It was such a sweet memory that his wife Blake Lively even had a custom painting made for him.

He Would Get On The Wrong Bus Just To See His Crush

On The Graham Norton Show, he shared a funny but super sweet story about his childhood crush.

He would deliberately get on the wrong bus on his way to school just to sit next to her, until one day the bus doors closed onto his backpack and rode off with him dangling outside for a few minutes. Safe to say he never got on that bus again!

Now his only crush is Blake, of course.

He Grew Up With Four Brothers

Ryan grew up as the little brother to Jeff, Patrick and Terry.

Terry and Jeff both followed their father’s footsteps in joining the police force, and Terry joined the RCMP as a Mountie.

He Has Always Struggled With Anxiety

He said in an Instagram post that he has struggled with anxiety throughout his life while growing up in Vancouver and after too.

He Started An Improv Group In College

It was called "Yellow Snow" and lived until the day that Reynolds dropped out of KPU (back then it was Kwantlen College) to move to L.A. with a friend.

He Stole His Teacher’s Car

It was supposed to be a prank, but it turned out that driving around the teacher’s car, even around the block, counts as stealing.

He admitted the whole thing in a reply on Twitter!

He Worked As A Forklift Driver At Safeway

According to his LinkedIn profile, young Ryan Reynolds drove forklifts around Safeway. Nothing says growing up in Vancouver like working at a Safeway!

