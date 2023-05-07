7 Wineries To Visit This Summer That Make The Perfect Day Trip From Vancouver
Raise a glass to warm weather. 🍷
Adventure, salt air and good wine — these are the hallmarks of a B.C. summer, and climbing temperatures signal to Vancouver locals that patio season isn't far away.
If you're already planning your warm-weather itinerary, here are a few wineries in and around the Fraser Valley that any aspiring sommelier should add to their calendar.
Chaberton Estate Winery
Address: 1064 216 St., Langley, B.C.
Why You Should Go: For good vibes and great wine, head to Fraser Valley's oldest winery; Chaberton's al fresco dining experience is the stuff of summer fantasies.
The drive from Vancouver takes about 45 minutes, and the views alone make the journey more than worth it.
Blue Grouse Estate Winery
Address: 2182 Lakeside Rd., Duncan, B.C.
Why You Should Go: "Our aim is to make everything we touch better than it was when we found it," reads the Blue Grouse Estate Winery website. Its namesake, the terrestrial bird that's native to B.C., also acts as its architectural influence — whether you're looking at the elegant building or the natural vistas surrounding it, astonishing views are guaranteed.
Oh, and the wine's delicious.
Glass House Estate Winery
Address: 23449 0 Ave., Langley, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Sip away the long summer evening in an intimate, fairytale-worthy setting — a house of glass that offers panoramic Fraser Valley views.
Country Vines Winery
Address: 13060 Steveston Hwy, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled away in the sleepy seaside town of Steveston, this farm's got wine flights with which you can indulge your tastebuds and curiosity.
Country Vines also calls itself home to several adorable farm animals. Llamas and wine, name a more iconic duo.
Lulu Island Winery
Address: 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Not far from Country Vines, this pet-friendly vineyard is the perfect spot for an adventure (and photoshoot) with your pooch.
While Lulu Island is open year-round, it bursts alive with colour in the summertime.
Seaside Pearl Winery
Address: 5290 Olund Rd., Abbotsford, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: For some European charm, head to Abbotsford's Seaside Pearl Winery.
Both its rustic interiors and vast vineyards are gorgeous. If you really love the place, you're in luck — it's currently for sale.
Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery
Address: 6179 248 St., Langley Twp, B.C
Why You Need To Go: If you've got a knack for foraging and a sweet tooth that won't quit, a day spent picking berries at this idyllic farm may just be your idea of heaven.
Cap off your experience with some berry wine — and be sure to buy some jam before you leave. Just do it.