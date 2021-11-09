Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Woman In BC Is Canada's First Patient To Be Diagnosed As Suffering From 'Climate Change'

Smoke and extreme heat were the triggers for her medical condition, a doctor said.

A Woman In BC Is Canada's First Patient To Be Diagnosed As Suffering From 'Climate Change'
rickdeacon | Dreamstime, edb316 | Dreamstime

A woman in her 70s is Canada's first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from "climate change."

The woman, who lives on a trailer in B.C., was diagnosed during the extreme heat and wildfires the province experienced in late June when she entered the ER department at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, B.C, struggling to breathe.

Dr. Kyle Merrit, head of the ER department, told Stefan Labbe of North Shore News: "She has diabetes. She has some heart failure. … She lives in a trailer, no air conditioning. All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she's really struggling to stay hydrated."

North Shore News reported that Dr. Merritt wrote the words "climate change" on the woman's patient chart — the first time he had done this in his 10 years as a physician.

He said he knew that wildfire smoke, which had plagued much of the province for several days, had exacerbated the woman's asthma.

In a B.C. Coroners Service report on November 1, Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe released updated numbers suggesting that 595 people died in B.C. during the extreme heat over the summer.

From Your Site Articles

A Woman Was Sitting Outside Scrolling On TikTok When A Bear Came Up & Licked Her Hand

She even caught it on camera. 🐻

Melanie An Tristan | Facebook

Melanie Porter was sitting on her deck in Quesnel, B.C., scrolling through TikTok when a bear approached her.

Porter stayed super still as the bear approached, and since her phone was already in her hands she decided to take a quick video.

Keep Reading Show less

Multiple Wind Warnings In Effect In BC After Vancouver's 'Ultra-Rare' Tornado On Saturday

It's going to get wild again.

lawcain | Dreamstime, InvLil | Twitter

Environment Canada has issued multiple wind warnings across much of coastal B.C. as another storm looks set to batter Western Canada.

The warnings come just two days after what The Weather Network described as an "ultra-rare" tornado was spotted from Vancouver on Saturday, November 6.

Keep Reading Show less

The 5 Cheapest Cities To Live In BC & How Much You Need To Earn To Have A Basic Life

Spoiler alert: Vancouver is not one of them.

Lajos Sidlovszky | Dreamstime, Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime

B.C. is a stunning place to live, with lots to do and amazing people, but it's also incredibly expensive. There are a few places you can live in the province and still manage to save some money though.

B.C.'s living wage was just revealed in a report from Living Wage for Families B.C., and for some cities—like Vancouver—it's super high.

Keep Reading Show less

Daylight Saving Time Will Be Made Permanent In BC But Just Not In 2021

There are ongoing plans to switch to a "pacific standard time."

olegdudko | Dreamstime, kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

Changing the clocks back in fall was promised to be a thing of the past in B.C. as the province plans to move to a permanent standard time.

In 2019, B.C. passed legislation outlining its plans to switch from daylight saving time to a "pacific standard time," alongside with Washington state, Oregon and California.

Keep Reading Show less