Ontario woman appeals conviction in infant son's death based on new medical evidence

Woman appeals conviction in infant son's death
Woman appeals conviction in infant son's death
The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on April 8, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Writer

An Ontario woman found guilty of manslaughter in the death of her infant son more than 20 years ago is asking the province's top court to quash her conviction.

Jennifer Gaskin was convicted in 2002 in the death of her 2 1/2-month-old son Joeseph after two medical experts testified the child had died as a result of shaken baby syndrome.

Significant concerns about that medical evidence emerged years later as the province examined shaken-baby cases from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s, and Gaskin's legal team eventually retained three more experts to look over the file.

Court documents say the three experts couldn't rule out the possibility of an inflicted injury, but found Joeseph — a premature baby who spent the first two months of his life in hospital — could also have died from sudden infant death syndrome.

In its submissions ahead of today's appeal hearing, the Crown says the new findings should be admitted as fresh evidence and Gaskin should be acquitted.

It says the original expert evidence supporting her conviction has been "wholly undermined and placed in grave doubt."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and boardwalk trails through fall colours

It's a magical spot to soak up the autumn season. 🍂

Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree

You can make close to $100,000 a year.

Trump's import bans on Canadian liquor, whey, motorcycles take effect

Trump's Canadian import bans take effect

Canadian workers could be eligible to get money from this government payment in October

Advance payments will be issued soon!

This Ontario fall hike overlooks a waterfront village steeped in autumn hues

It comes with all the fall views. 🍂

Stelco to lay off up to 500 workers amid production shift, citing U.S. tariffs

Stelco to lay off up to 500 amid production shift

This real-life Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has cozy cafes and endless autumn charm

It's like stepping into a dreamy fall film. 🍁

Alberta announces next step in high-speed rail plan connecting Edmonton and Calgary

Alberta delivers next step in high-speed rail plan

Toronto police ID second victim after bodies found in two burning vehicles

Police ID second victim found in burning vehicle

London officer suspended after video showing alcohol in police vehicle

London officer suspended over video