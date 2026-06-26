Kiwis face Belgium in final group-stage World Cup match at BC Place
Vancouver is hosting its fifth and final World Cup group-stage match tonight, with New Zealand facing Belgium.
Fans of both sides are hoping their tournament hopes remain alive, with a win for Belgium certain to see them advance to the knockout rounds, and New Zealand likely to do so if they win instead.
Things get more complicated with a draw, and while either side could still advance, it would depend on the outcome of other matches.
Tonight's match kicks off at BC Place Stadium at 8 p.m.
Police are again reminding people to take transit to the match, which is the only Friday-night fixture for Vancouver this tournament.
BC Place next hosts a round of 32 knockout match involving Switzerland on July 2, before a round of 16 match on July 7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.
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