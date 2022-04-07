You Could Donate Up To $1,000 To Earth Day Canada By Filling Out Surveys & Here’s How
All you have to do is share your opinion.
Earth Day is coming up on April 22, and it's the perfect time to consider different ways to become more eco-friendly. Making multiple changes at once can feel overwhelming, so starting with small steps is ideal.
Leger Opinion (LEO) — an online survey platform — is offering an opportunity to discuss your current habits and how you try to reduce your ecological footprint. The company is donating $1 to Earth Day Canada for each completed "Your Environmental Impact" survey.
And just like that, you can do a little good by simply answering this survey. Plus, you'll have two additional opportunities to give back even more.
By answering their Question of the Day or other surveys, members will earn "chances." Once your chances accumulate, you can use them towards LEO's Bet Your Chances contests.
You have to bet one or more chances on the contest(s) of your choice to qualify for a prize — like a $20 or even $1,000 donation to Earth Day Canada. The more chances you bet, the more likely you are to win.
If you're unfamiliar with LEO, it's a panel for consumer opinions created by Leger — the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company.
Besides this Earth Day initiative, LEO has many other contests where you can win big prizes — like an iPad Air or Kindle! Plus, answering surveys scores you points that you can use towards rewards (like Amazon and Uber Eats gift cards or PayPal transfers).
The benefits are great, but it's also a fun way to pass the time when you're waiting in line or taking a work break.
You can fill out the surveys online or download the LEO app on your phone or tablet for on-the-go entertainment. Companies will then use your answers to help improve their products and services.
Besides answering questions, one of the easiest ways to start earning points is by inviting others to join LEO.
Signing up for an account is free, and your responses are completely confidential. Something as simple as answering surveys can help you score enough points to potentially donate even more to Earth Day Canada this year — which can result in an even bigger impact.
To learn more about how your opinion can help organizations like Earth Day Canada, visit LEO's website.