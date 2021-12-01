NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.
1. Eligibility:This campaign is only open to Instagram users who are 18 years of age or older on the date of registration. The campaign is only open to legal residents of Quebec and is void where prohibited by law. Employees of Narcity Media, its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers (collectively "employees"), as well as immediate family members and / or persons living in the same household as the employees are not allowed to participate in the campaign. The Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited by law.
2. Settlement Agreement: By entering, the contestant ("You") agrees to be fully and unconditionally bound by these rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. Further, you accept the decisions of Narcity Media as final and binding with respect to the content of this campaign.
3. Campaign Period: Participants can register online from HERE DATE and until HERE DATE at 11:59 PM EST. All online entries must be received by the HERE DATE at 11:59 PM EST.
4. How to participate:You must participate in the campaign by following the instructions on the Narcity Quebec instagram page. All fields must be fully completed to be eligible to win a prize. Selected entrants must first correctly answer a skill-testing question to claim their prize. Entries that are incomplete or that do not meet the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the discretion of Narcity Media. You can only participate once. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities or devices for the purpose of bending the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be withdrawn from the
5. Price:The winners of the campaign (the "winner") will receive an evening meal for two, including a welcome cocktail, a tasting menu and a glass of wine during the meal at the Keela restaurant valued at $ 150. The actual / appreciated value may differ at the time of awarding the prize. The specifics of the prize will be determined exclusively by Narcity Media and Harvey's. Substitution of a cash prize or other prize will be permitted at the discretion of Narcity Media. The prize is not transferable. All prize-related expenses, including, without limitation, all Federal, Provincial and / or local taxes, will be the sole responsibility of the winner. Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for Narcity Media to use the name,
6. Selection of winners and notification:The winner will be selected at random by Narcity Media. The winner will be notified by DM instagram within five (5) days of the winner being selected. Narcity Media is not responsible for the winner's inability to receive notices due to spam, spam or other security settings, or contact information that is incorrect or otherwise non-functional. If the winner cannot be contacted, if they are not eligible, if they do not claim the prize within 5 days of sending the prize notification or if they do not timely return a declaration and a release completed and signed as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. Receipt by the winner of the prize offered in connection with this campaign is conditional on compliance with all federal, state and local laws and regulations. ANY BREACH OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (IN NARCITY MEDIA'S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN ITS DISQUALIFICATION AS A CAMPAIGN WINNER, AND ALL OF ITS WINNER PRIVILEGES WILL BE IMMEDIATELY CANCELED.
7. Rights granted by you:By entering the content, you understand and agree that Narcity Media, any person acting on behalf of Narcity Media, and the licensees, successors and assigns of Narcity Media, will have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute and use in any medium now known or subsequently developed, in perpetuity and throughout the world, without limitation, your participation, your name, your portrait, your photo, your voice, your likeness , your image, your provincial campaign comments and your biographical information for informational, advertising, informational, commercial, advertising, public relations and promotional purposes. without further compensation, advice, review or consent. By participating in the competition, you represent and warrant that your entry is an original author's work and that it does not infringe any copyright, and does not infringe any proprietary or intellectual property rights of any third party. If your entry infringes the intellectual property right of another, you will be disqualified at the sole discretion of Narcity Media. If it is claimed that the content of your entry constitutes an infringement of the property or intellectual property rights of a third party, you will, at your expense, defend or settle such claims. You will indemnify, defend and hold Narcity Media harmless from any suit, proceeding, claim, liability, loss, damage, cost or expense, that Narcity Media may incur, suffer or have to pay as a result of such breach.
8. Terms and conditions:Narcity Media reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the campaign if a virus, bug, unauthorized human intervention, fraud or any other cause beyond the control of Narcity Media corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness or the smooth running of the campaign. In such event, Narcity Media may select the winner from all eligible entries received before and / or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Narcity Media. Narcity Media reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or who violates these Terms & Conditions. Narcity Media has the right, at its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries of the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of what is permitted by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means to enter. Any attempt by a participant to willfully damage a website or interfere with the legitimate operation of the campaign may constitute a violation of criminal and civil law. If such an attempt is made, Narcity Media reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. but not limited to: multiple entries of the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of what is permitted by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means to enter. Any attempt by a participant to willfully damage a website or interfere with the legitimate operation of the campaign may constitute a violation of criminal and civil law. If such an attempt is made, Narcity Media reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. but not limited to: multiple entries of the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of what is permitted by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means to enter. Any attempt by a participant to willfully damage a website or interfere with the legitimate operation of the campaign may constitute a violation of criminal and civil law. If such an attempt is made, Narcity Media reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means to enter. Any attempt by a participant to willfully damage a website or interfere with the legitimate operation of the campaign may constitute a violation of criminal and civil law. If such an attempt is made, Narcity Media reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means to enter. Any attempt by a participant to willfully damage a website or interfere with the legitimate operation of the campaign may constitute a violation of criminal and civil law. If such an attempt is made, Narcity Media reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
9. Limitation of liability:By entering, you agree to release and hold harmless Narcity Media and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from all liability, illness, injury. , death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that could arise, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) the participant's participation in the Campaign and / or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize or part of it; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, computer, cable, network, hardware or software malfunction, or any other mechanical equipment; (iii) (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmission, telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.
10. Disputes:THIS CAMPAIGN IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF NARCITY MEDIA AND QUEBEC, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAWS DOCTRINES. As a condition of participation in this Campaign, participants agree that all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or related to this Campaign, will be resolved individually, without recourse to any form of class action. , exclusively before a competent court located in Canada. In addition, in connection with such litigation, the participant will in no case be entitled to obtain damages for punitive, incidental or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney's fees, other than the actual expenses of the participant (i.e. the costs associated with participating in this campaign), and he hereby waives any right to such damages. The participant also waives any right to the multiplication or increase of damages.
11. Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the privacy policy set forth on the Narcity Media website. To read the privacy policy, click here .
12. List of Winners: To obtain a copy of these Official Rules, send your application along with a postage-paid, self-addressed envelope to: Narcity Media Inc. 147 Liberty St, Toronto, ON M6K 3G3, Canada. Applications must be received by HERE DATE