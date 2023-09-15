This Free IKEA App Makes Refreshing Your Space So Easy & Here's How It Works
Ana Cruz demos how IKEA Kreativ can take the guesswork out of updating your home.
After appearing in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Canada, Ana Cruz might know more than you about being a reality TV star. But one thing you probably do have in common is wondering how to turn your home into a paradise all your own.
For decades, Canadians have turned to IKEA to help them easily and affordably refresh their spaces — committing to a process of measuring, checking, going to the store, and building the furniture before knowing for sure that they made the right choice.
Now, you can download the IKEA Kreativ app and never have to wonder again if the MALM would have looked better than the KALLAX — because you'll know for sure.
Ready to give her bedroom a fresh look, Ana took IKEA Kreativ for a spin to see if it really could take the headache out of redesigning her room.
Ana was blown away by how helpful and accurate IKEA Kreativ was with her bedroom refresh.
Not only can you preview furniture in your own space, you can place IKEA pieces wherever you fancy and they'll scale to show you exactly how they'll fit. You can try out all sorts of colours, arrangements and even items you never thought you'd consider, without once picking up a screwdriver.

