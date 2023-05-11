A Jet Faster Than The Speed Of Sound Could Be The Future Of Air Travel (VIDEO)
Imagine flying from Toronto to Paris in under four hours!
If you thought a long-haul flight was tedious, this new supersonic plane could change your mind.
Meet Overture, a passenger plane that could let you fly from Toronto to Paris in less than four hours.
How fast is the Overture supersonic jet?
Created by Denver-based aeronautics company Boom Supersonic, Overture is planned to be capable of travelling at around 1,300 km/h — faster than the speed of sound.
It's the first supersonic aircraft to take on passenger travel since Concorde, and it's even been nicknamed the "son of Concorde."
Concorde's final flight was back in 2003, when sky-high operating costs and failing consumer confidence resulted in its retirement.
How sustainable is the Overture jet?
According to the company, Overture's streamlined design makes it more fuel-efficient.
Plus, the manufacturing process involves building aircraft designed to be recycled, known as "pre-cycling."
With plans for sustainable fuel too, Boom Supersonic aims to be the world's first net carbon-neutral airline by 2025.
When will the Boom Overture be built?
American Airlines has already placed an order for 20 of these supersonic planes. However, you won't see them in the sky until 2026 as production of its manufacturing facility only started in January of this year.
Could this be the future of air travel?
It's certainly an exciting prospect for those who dread long-haul flights. With faster travel times and a focus on sustainability, Overture could revolutionize the way we travel.
So, buckle up, and get ready for the ride of your life!
