Manitoba government expands post-hospital care for homeless, mental health patients

New community spaces to ease hospital pressures
New community spaces to ease hospital pressures
Beds in the old wing of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal is photographed on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Manitoba government is opening up more than 100 new spaces for patients who require followup care after being discharged from hospital.

The province says, on average, there are approximately 600 patients in Manitoba hospitals who no longer require emergency care but are waiting for long-term treatment, housing or other community supports. 

The new community spaces are expected to provide more appropriate support for when they are ready to leave a hospital. 

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says health centres are seeing a growing number of patients who are better suited for alternative care options, which is placing pressure on emergency departments. 

Spaces are being developed for people experiencing homelessness, transitioning out of mental health facilities and are living with complex cognitive, psychological or behavioural needs.

A mobile support team is also being developed to work with 25 patients in Winnipeg for up to a year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert

I'm a Dollarama expert — These are the 13 everyday finds I refuse to buy elsewhere now

Plus, they're all under $5...💰

Canada closely following reports of plague in Russia, health minister says

Canada tracking Russia plague reports: minister

7 culture shocks I wasn't prepared for as an Ontarian who moved to the USA

Toronto might be called "the NYC of Canada" but the reality is way different...

I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love

Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?

U.S. Coast Guard releases names of all six aboard missing Canadian air ambulance

All six aboard missing air ambulance identified

Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer

Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!

Alberta premier unaware of reported separatist meetings with U.S. strategists

Alberta premier unaware of separatist meeting

Man found dead on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., partially shuts route

Man found dead on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.