Ottawa spending $50M to build three B.C. salmon hatcheries

Ottawa spending $50M on B.C. salmon hatcheries
Ottawa spending $50M on B.C. salmon hatcheries
Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The federal government has announced more than $50 million in contracts for the construction of three separate hatcheries in British Columbia aimed at salmon conservation.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the projects will be on traditional First Nations territory or operated by a local nation.

The largest contract is worth $38 million for construction of the Upper Fraser River Salmon Conservation Hatchery near the confluence of the Nechako and Fraser rivers in Prince George, B.C., within the territory of the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation.

Ottawa has also committed two contracts of about $7.5 million each for construction of a hatchery near Hanceville, B.C. in the central Interior and for the next phase of the Wilp'Ho Dix Hatchery in the Skeena River system in northwestern B.C.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says in a statement that the federal government will own and operated the Upper Fraser hatchery while operations will be shared with the Gitanyow First Nation on the Wilp'Ho Dix Hatchery.

The hatchery near Hanceville, located on the traditional territory of the Tŝilhqot'in First Nation, will be operated by the nation upon completion.

The three facilities are expected to have a combined capacity to raise more than one million juvenile Chinook and sockeye salmon annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians say they're visiting this beautiful waterfront town in Ontario instead of the US

It's especially beautiful during the fall.

Ottawa to announce details of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. Tuesday

Ottawa to announce retaliatory tariffs Tuesday

This riverside village 1.5 hrs from Toronto is dotted with storybook shops and charming cafes

It's a beautiful spot for a day trip.

This Ontario park has over 50 sapphire lakes and a swimming hole that feels like the Caribbean

It's the "crown jewel" of Ontario parks.

Trump threatens to change name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario

8 majestic natural wonders less than 3 hours from Toronto that aren't Niagara Falls

Time to plan that road trip!

I moved to a dreamy small town in Ontario to escape city life — the reality was unexpected

Let's just say I wasn't as prepared as I thought I was...

This government benefit is giving additional payments of $150 to some Canadians soon

You don't need to apply for the supplemental payments.

Ground crew worker dies after being struck by a plane in Montreal

Worker dies after Montreal airport accident