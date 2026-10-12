Prime minister's Thanksgiving message addresses Alberta separation referendum

PM Thanksgiving message addresses Alta. referendum
PM Thanksgiving message addresses Alta. referendum
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith listens in Fort McMurray on Thursday Oct 1, 2026. Prime Minister Mark Carney declared the Pacific Link pipeline project to be in the national interest.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Halinda
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is "worth fighting for," a week ahead of Alberta’s separation referendum.

In a Thanksgiving Day message, Carney says the federal government is building "big things" in Alberta, including a new pipeline to the West Coast.

But he says Canada can’t achieve those goals if the country is divided.

Carney also says the country must be strong as it faces threats to its economy, security and culture, and that we are "stronger together."

Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 on whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding separation referendum.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to speak in Calgary on Friday, urging the province to stay within Canada. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

— With files from Lisa Johnson

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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