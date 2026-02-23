Sobeys x Narcity Media Contest – Official Rules
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.
1. Eligibility: This Campaign is open only to those who sign up at [article link once live] and who are of the age of majority in their province or territory of residence as of the date of entry. The Campaign is only open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Québec, and is void where prohibited by law. Employees of Narcity Media Inc. (“Narcity Media”) and Sobeys Capital Incorporated (the "Sponsor"), its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers, (collectively the “Employees”), and immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of Employees are not eligible to participate in the Campaign. The Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.
2. Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions of Narcity Media as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign.
3. Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on February 25, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET and ending March 11, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. All online entries must be received by March 11, 2026, 11:59 PM ET.
4. How to Enter: The Campaign must be entered by submitting an entry using the online form provided at [article link once live]. All fields must be duly completed to be eligible to win a prize. The selected entrants must first correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question to claim their prize. Limit of one (1) Entry is permitted per person in the Contest. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of Narcity Media. You may enter only once. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of Narcity Media.
5. Prizes: The Winner(s) of the Campaign (the “Winner”) will receive one (1) of three (3) prizes worth approx $652 CAD each, for a total value of $1,956 CAD. There will be three (3) winners and three (3) prizes, each valued at $652 CAD. Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. Each prize pack will include the following: A World Compliment Day Kit, filled with a selection of Compliments products and one (1) Sobeys gift card valued at $500. Cards can be redeemed at Sobeys, IGA, IGA Extra, Foodland, Safeway, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawtons Drugs, Rachelle-Béry, Les Marchés Tradition, Needs and Fast Fuel locations across Canada. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the Sponsor. Cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. The prize is non transferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, provincial, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor and Narcity Media to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation unless prohibited by law. The Compliments products will be expedited to the winner via mail. The Sobeys e-gift card will be expedited to the winner via email.
6. Chances: The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received.
7. Winner Selection and Notification: Winner will be selected at random in Montreal, Quebec by Narcity Media on March 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET. Winner will be notified by email within forty-eight (48) hours following selection of Winner. Narcity Media shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail, or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within forty-eight (48) hours from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release if required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon, among other things, correctly answering a mathematical skill-testing question and the Winner’s compliance with any and all federal, provincial, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT NARCITY MEDIA‘S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.
8. Rights Granted by You: By entering this content (e.g., photo, video, text, etc.), You understand and agree that Narcity Media, anyone acting on behalf of Narcity Media, and Narcity Media’s licensees, successors, and assigns, and the Sponsor shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, provincial statements about the Campaign, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent. By entering this content, You represent and warrant that your entry is an original work of authorship, and does not violate any third party’s proprietary or intellectual property rights. If your entry infringes upon the intellectual property right of another, You will be disqualified at the sole discretion of Narcity Media. If the content of your entry is claimed to constitute infringement of any proprietary or intellectual proprietary rights of any third party, You shall, at your sole expense, defend or settle against such claims. You shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Narcity Media and the Sponsor from and against any suit, proceeding, claims, liability, loss, damage, costs or expense, which Narcity Media or the Sponsor may incur, suffer, or be required to pay arising out of such infringement or suspected infringement of any third party’s right
9. Terms & Conditions: Notwithstanding anything else, Narcity Media reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the Campaign, in whole or in part, and/or modify, amend or suspend the Campaign, and/or the Campaign rules in any way, at any time, for any reason without prior notice. Narcity Media reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond Narcity Media’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such a case, Narcity Media may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Narcity Media. Narcity Media reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. Narcity Media has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by a Contestant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Campaign may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Narcity Media reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
10. Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Narcity Media, the Sponsor, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such Contestant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process of the Campaign; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Campaign or the processing of entries.
11. Disputes: This campaign is governed by the laws of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without regard to conflict of law doctrines. As a condition of participating in this Campaign, participants agree that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before the courts of competent jurisdiction located in Toronto, Ontario. In any such dispute, under no circumstances shall a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other damages beyond the participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs directly associated with entering this Campaign). The participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.
12. Force Majeure: Narcity Media and the Sponsor will not be liable for its inability to supply prizes due to fire, acts of God, labor disruptions, strikes, lockouts or other industrial disturbances, technological failure, cyber security events, failure of supply, war, riot, civil insurrection, pandemic, epidemic, endemic, extreme weather conditions or any other cause beyond Narcity Media or the Sponsor’s control.
13. Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the Narcity Media website. To read the Privacy Policy, please visit https://www.narcitymedia.com/privacy-policy
14. Sponsor and Administrator: The Sponsor of the Campaign is Sobeys Capital Incorporated. The Campaign is administered by Narcity Media Inc.
15. Social Media: This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by any social media platforms on which the Campaign may have been promoted and/or publicized.