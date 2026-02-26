Sponsored Content

You could win over $500 in Compliments groceries this World Compliment Day

Fill in the entry form here for your chance to win.

Who doesn't love a well-timed compliment? Whether it's a quick "nice outfit" or a heartfelt "you're so talented," a few kind words can instantly brighten your day.

That same spirit is what Compliments products are all about – showing up in everyday moments, from the meals you’re proud to serve to the snacks you keep coming back to.

But there's more than one way to share a compliment (pun intended), especially if you're lucky enough to win a curated collection of Compliments goodies and grocery items.

In celebration of World Compliment Day on March 1, Narcity is hosting a national contest where three Canadians will each win* a World Compliment Day Kit filled with Compliments products and a $500 Sobeys gift card.

Just be sure to fill in the form at the end of this article to enter!

The World Compliment Day Kit giveaway is simple: compliments make everyday moments more enjoyable, and Compliments products are made to do the same — helping transform meals and snacks into choices you can feel confident about thanks to their quality and ingredients.

Compliments offers a wide range of grocery and household products that you can trust to complement your everyday life, including options such as Organic, Gluten-Free, Naturally Simple, and Plant-Based items.

Plus, every Compliments product comes with a 100% money-back guarantee1, giving shoppers added variety in the choices they bring home.

As a Canadian brand, Compliments' products focus on quality, innovation and consistency across categories. From everyday favourites to new discoveries, the goal is to make shopping feel simpler.

How to enter the World Compliment Day contest

Simply scroll to the end of this article and fill in the form for a chance to win*. The contest runs from February 26 to March 12, 2026, and is open to residents across Canada, except Quebec.

Three winners will each receive a World Compliment Day Kit. Each prize includes a selection of Compliments products and one Sobeys gift card valued at $500, designed to help bring a little extra positivity to everyday moments.

Gift cards can be redeemed at Sobeys, IGA, IGA Extra, Foodland, Safeway, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawtons Drugs, Rachelle-Béry, Les Marchés Tradition, Needs, and Fast Fuel locations across Canada.

If spreading positivity is part of your everyday routine, this World Compliment Day contest is one more way to celebrate the small moments!

To learn more about Compliments, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

*No purchase necessary. Open to Canadian residents of legal age, excluding Quebec. Contest runs February 26, 2026–March 12, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. Follow the steps in the article to enter. Three (3) prizes to be won consisting of: A World Compliment Day Kit, filled with a selection of Compliments products and one (1) Sobeys gift card valued at $500 (total ARV $652 CAD); 3 winner(s); odds depend on entries; math skill-testing question required; winners contacted by email and must respond within 48 h to claim their prize; full rules: https://www.narcity.com/sobeys-narcity-media-contest-official-rules. While Sobeys is a proud partner of Narcity Media Inc. and the prize provider for this Contest, Sobeys is not involved in or liable for the administration of this Contest.
1 100% Guarantee means that if you buy an eligible Compliments product, use the product as intended, and the product does not meet your expectations, you can return the product with a receipt within 14 days of purchase and Compliments will refund the purchase price. This guarantee does not apply to gift cards, ‘spend x get x’ items and/or ‘free’ promotions and discounts. Compliments reserves the right to, in their discretion, make changes to this guarantee program without prior notice, which right includes the right to withdraw this guarantee from any customer who they determine to be abusing the guarantee. The guarantee is only available at retail banners operated by Sobeys Capital Incorporated.
