You could win over $500 in Compliments groceries this World Compliment Day
Fill in the entry form here for your chance to win.
Who doesn't love a well-timed compliment? Whether it's a quick "nice outfit" or a heartfelt "you're so talented," a few kind words can instantly brighten your day.
That same spirit is what Compliments products are all about – showing up in everyday moments, from the meals you’re proud to serve to the snacks you keep coming back to.
But there's more than one way to share a compliment (pun intended), especially if you're lucky enough to win a curated collection of Compliments goodies and grocery items.
In celebration of World Compliment Day on March 1, Narcity is hosting a national contest where three Canadians will each win* a World Compliment Day Kit filled with Compliments products and a $500 Sobeys gift card.
Just be sure to fill in the form at the end of this article to enter!
The World Compliment Day Kit giveaway is simple: compliments make everyday moments more enjoyable, and Compliments products are made to do the same — helping transform meals and snacks into choices you can feel confident about thanks to their quality and ingredients.
Compliments offers a wide range of grocery and household products that you can trust to complement your everyday life, including options such as Organic, Gluten-Free, Naturally Simple, and Plant-Based items.
Plus, every Compliments product comes with a 100% money-back guarantee1, giving shoppers added variety in the choices they bring home.
As a Canadian brand, Compliments' products focus on quality, innovation and consistency across categories. From everyday favourites to new discoveries, the goal is to make shopping feel simpler.
How to enter the World Compliment Day contest
Simply scroll to the end of this article and fill in the form for a chance to win*. The contest runs from February 26 to March 12, 2026, and is open to residents across Canada, except Quebec.
Three winners will each receive a World Compliment Day Kit. Each prize includes a selection of Compliments products and one Sobeys gift card valued at $500, designed to help bring a little extra positivity to everyday moments.
Gift cards can be redeemed at Sobeys, IGA, IGA Extra, Foodland, Safeway, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawtons Drugs, Rachelle-Béry, Les Marchés Tradition, Needs, and Fast Fuel locations across Canada.
If spreading positivity is part of your everyday routine, this World Compliment Day contest is one more way to celebrate the small moments!
To learn more about Compliments, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.