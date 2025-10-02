You could score FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets just by stocking up on Dove Men+Care deodorants
Stay fresh with Dove Men+Care deodorants and you might just find yourself in the stands next summer.
With demand for FIFA World Cup 26™ soaring, this is your chance to catch the match in action – without breaking a sweat. And if you needed an extra kick (pun intended) to stock up on Dove Men+Care essentials, this contest might just have you sprinting to your local store.
As FIFA World Cup 26™ heads to North America - with matches right here in Canada – Dove and Dove Men+Care, proud Official Sponsor of the tournament, are giving fans the ultimate shot at scoring tickets, simply by refreshing their bathroom lineup.
Here's how it works:
Until October 10, 2025, every time you buy two qualifying Dove or Dove Men+Care products at participating retailers* and upload your receipt to JoinTeamFresh.ca, you could win a pair of FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets. One lucky grand-prize winner will score a pair of tickets to a FIFA World Cup 26™ match in Canada.
Go to your local Walmart to find Dove Men+Care deodorants that keep you feeling fresh for 72 hours.
Enter for your chance to WIN* tickets to the FIFA World Cup 26™
- Head to your local Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw, or other participating retailers.
- Buy any 2 Dove or Dove Men+Care deodorant, body wash, or bar products (no purchase method of entry also available).
- Upload your receipt at JoinTeamFresh.ca
The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26™ is officially on - and thanks to Dove and Dove Men+Care you could be there to experience it live.