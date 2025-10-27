Those bizarre 'accidents' around Toronto? Here's what they're really all about
From crushed cars to runaway carts, the stunts point to a surprisingly useful app.
Something unusual has been happening to cars on the streets of Toronto this week: a car crushed by a giant donut, a shopping cart pileup, and a giant jack-o'-lantern causing a spooky scene in front of a High Park home.
At first glance, they look like bizarre accidents. But stick around long enough, and you'll find out they're not accidents at all.
It's all part of a TD Insurance activation — turning heads to show that when unexpected mishaps happen, solutions don't have to be stressful.
A new TD Insurance survey found that quirky accidents aren't all that rare amongst the surveyed Canadians. If you're among the 9% of Canadians who've had their cars damaged by runaway shopping carts, or the 28% who got dinged up in a parking lot, having a simple, streamlined way to start and submit a claim is a welcome relief.
"My friend claimed a goose crashed through his sunroof while he was parked at a drive-thru," explained one surveyed Canadian policyholder. "He says it panicked, flapped wildly, and damaged the interior, ripped the headliner and knocked over his coffee. The adjuster didn't believe him until he showed dash cam footage."
With the TD Insurance app and its photo-based estimation tool, you can snap a few photos of the damage and submit a claim right from your phone.
You don't have to battle to be believed with TD Insurance. Courtesy of Ryan Bolton
By using the photo-based estimation tool in the TD Insurance app, stating a claim is now both convenient and surprisingly easy. After all, surprises are better left to city stunts, not your insurance experience.
Clients can also manage their policies, access digital pink slips, review coverage details, and even track auto claims from start to finish — all in one place. It's designed for moments when life gets unpredictable, making it easier to get back on track without adding more stress to the mix.
So, while the stunts may look like chaos on the street, the message is simple: Accidents happen, but when the unexpected catches you off guard, TD Insurance is there to help.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.