Costco, Walmart or Loblaws? Here's which store has the cheapest holiday chocolates

We compared prices of classics like Turtles, Quality Street, and more. 🎄

person holding pack of ferrero rocher chocolates costco. right: person holding tin of quality street chocolates at walmart

Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Costco. Right: Quality Street at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Whether you're buying holiday chocolates as gifts or as a treat for yourself, you probably want to get lower prices.

So, Narcity compared costs at Costco, Walmart and Loblaws to find the cheapest products.

We looked at more than a dozen classic holiday chocolates, including Turtles, Quality Street, Lindor, Terry's chocolate oranges, Ferrero Rocher, and more.

Since sales change weekly and discounts can vary from store to store across the country, we compared regular prices instead.

Then, we figured out the "price per" costs to find out how much you pay for how much you get because products are different sizes.

Let's get into it!

Turtles

boxes of \u200bTurtles chocolates at Costco. Centre: boxes Turtles chocolates at Walmart. Right: boxes Turtles chocolates at Loblaws.

Turtles chocolates at Costco. Centre: Turtles chocolates at Walmart. Right: Turtles chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has an 800-gram box of Turtles chocolates for $24.99, which works out to $3.12 per 100 grams.

It costs $7.98 for a 150-gram box of Turtles chocolates at Walmart, which means you pay $5.32 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, a 350-gram box of Turtles chocolates costs $17.99, which breaks down to $5.14 per 100 grams.

Even though Walmart has the smallest price tag, the cheapest product is actually at Costco because the Walmart item is much smaller.

Quality Street

person holding tin of Quality Street chocolates at walmart. right: tins of Quality Street chocolates at loblaws

Quality Street chocolates at Walmart. Right: Quality Street chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.62 for a 650-gram tin of Quality Street chocolates at Walmart.

That breaks down to $3.78 per 100 grams.

When regularly priced at Loblaws, it costs $27.99 for a 650-gram tin of Quality Street chocolates.

That works out to $4.30 per 100 grams.

Whether it's on sale or regularly priced at Loblaws, you can get this Quality Street tin for cheaper at Walmart.

Toblerone

person holding \u200bToblerone chocolate at Costco. right: person holding Toblerone chocolate at Walmart

Toblerone chocolate at Costco. Right: Toblerone chocolate at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 750-gram bar of Toblerone chocolate for $18.99, which means you pay $2.53 per 100 grams.

Walmart has a 360-gram bar of Toblerone for $10.98, which means you pay $3.05 per 100 grams.

Even though the price tag is bigger at Costco, it's actually cheaper than Walmart because the bar is bigger.

Ferrero Rocher

packs of Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Costco. Centre: packs Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Walmart. Right: packs of Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Loblaws.

Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Costco. Centre: Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Walmart. Right: Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $21.99 for a 600-gram pack of Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Costco, which is $3.66 per 100 grams

It costs $18.27 for a 375-gram pack of Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Walmart, which is $4.87 per 100 grams.

It costs $11.99 when regularly priced for a 200-gram pack of Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Loblaws, which is $5.99 per 100 grams.

You pay $2.33 less per 100 grams at Costco for this product than you do at Loblaws!

Baci

person holding box of Baci chocolates at Costco. right: boxes of Baci chocolates at walmart

Baci chocolates at Costco. Right: Baci chocolates at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a 350-gram box of Baci chocolates at Costco, which works out to $5.14 per 100 grams.

It costs $16.97 for a 150-gram box of Baci chocolates at Walmart, which works out to $11.31 per 100 grams.

That means you pay a whopping $6.17 less per 100 grams at Costco than you do at Walmart!

Pot of Gold

person holding box of pot of gold chocolates at walmart. right: boxes of pot of gold chocoaltes at loblaws.

Pot of Gold chocolates at Walmart. Right: Pot of Gold chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.98 for a 245-gram box of Pot of Gold chocolates at Walmart.

That breaks down to $2.03 per 100 grams.

It costs $8.99 when regularly priced for a 243-gram box of Pot of Gold chocolates at Loblaws.

That price means you pay $3.69 per 100 grams.

So, the item at Walmart is $1.66 cheaper per 100 grams than the same product at Loblaws.

Lindor

person holding box of \u200bLindt Lindor chocolates at Costco. centre: boxes of \u200bLindt Lindor chocolates at walmart. right: person holding \u200bbox of Lindt Lindor chocolates at loblaws

Lindt Lindor chocolates at Costco. Centre: Lindt Lindor chocolates at Walmart. Right: Lindt Lindor chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $29.99 for a 900-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates at Costco.

That price breaks down to $3.33 per 100 grams.

It costs $19.97 for a 408-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates at Walmart.

That means you pay $4.89 per 100 grams.

It costs $27.99 when regularly priced for a 600-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates at Loblaws.

That works out to $4.66 per 100 grams.

Costco has the lowest price for these Lindor chocolates, and it's $1.56 cheaper per 100 grams than Walmart!

Ferrero assortment

boxes of Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment chocolates at Costco. right: boxes of Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment chocolates at walmart

Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment chocolates at Costco. Right: Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment chocolates at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 431-gram box of Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment chocolates for $21.99.

That price breaks down to $5.10 per 100 grams.

Walmart has a 247-gram box of Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment chocolates for $17.77.

That works out to a cost of $7.19 per 100 grams.

This product is $2.09 cheaper per 100 grams at Costco than it is at Walmart.

After Eight

boxes of After Eight chocolates at Costco. centre: person holding box of After Eight chocolates at walmart. right: boxes of After Eight chocolates at loblaws

After Eight chocolates at Costco. Centre: After Eight chocolates at Walmart. Right: After Eight chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $21.99 for a pack of five 200-gram boxes of After Eight chocolates at Costco.

That works out to $2.19 per 100 grams.

At Walmart, it costs $6.97 for a 200-gram box of After Eight chocolates.

That means you pay $3.48 per 100 grams.

It costs $8.99 when regularly priced for a 200-gram box of After Eight chocolates at Loblaws.

That breaks down to $4.49 per 100 grams.

Even though the Costco product has a bigger price tag, it's actually cheaper because you get so many more chocolates than you do at Walmart and Loblaws.

Toffifee

person holding box of Toffifee at Walmart. right: boxes of Toffifee at loblaws

Toffifee at Walmart. Right: Toffifee at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $7.69 for a 400-gram box of Toffifee at Walmart, which works out to $1.92 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $4.49 for a 123-gram box of Toffifee, which breaks down to $3.65 per 100 grams.

That means you pay $1.73 less per 100 grams with the Walmart product.

Terry's chocolate orange

person holding box of Terry's chocolate orange at Walmart. right: boxes of Terry's chocolate orange at loblaws

Terry's chocolate orange at Walmart. Right: Terry's chocolate orange at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $7.28 for a 145-gram Terry's chocolate orange at Walmart.

That price breaks down to $5.02 per 100 grams.

When regularly priced, it costs $7.99 for a 145-gram Terry's chocolate orange at Loblaws.

That means you pay $5.51 per 100 grams.

You can save a few cents when you buy this chocolate at Walmart.

Cadbury assortment

tins of Cadbury Celebrations at Walmart. right: tins of Cadbury Celebrations at loblaws

Cadbury Celebrations chocolates at Walmart. Right: Cadbury Celebrations chocolates at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

This 353-gram tin of Cadbury Celebrations assorted chocolates costs $13.98 at Walmart, which works out to $3.96 per 100 grams.

It costs $12 for a 353-gram tin of Cadbury Celebrations assorted chocolates at Loblaws, which breaks down to $3.39 per 100 grams.

You can save almost $2 on your bill when you buy this product at Walmart.

M&M's

bags of M&M's at walmart. right: bags of M&M's at loblaws

M&M's at Walmart. Right: M&M's at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Walmart, it costs $9.27 for 345-gram bags of M&M's and peanut M&M's.

That means you pay $2.68 per 100 grams.

It costs $6.49 for 165-gram bags of M&M's and peanut M&M's at Loblaws.

That breaks down to $2.11 per 100 grams.

Even though Walmart has a bigger bag, the price doesn't work out to be cheaper than Loblaws.

WHICH STORE HAS THE CHEAPEST HOLIDAY CHOCOLATES?

Now that we've compared prices, let's break down which store has the cheapest holiday chocolates.

Turtles, Toblerone, Ferrero Rocher, Baci, Lindor, Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment and After Eight chocolates are cheaper at Costco.

Quality Street, Toffifee, Terry's chocolate orange and Cadbury Celebrations chocolates are cheaper at Walmart.

Pot of Gold and M&M's chocolates are cheaper at Loblaws.

Even though not all of the chocolates that Narcity compared are available at Costco, more products are cheaper at the wholesale retailer than at Walmart and Loblaws.

Also, of the seven holiday chocolates we found at Costco, every single one is cheaper than the items at Walmart or Loblaws because of how big the Costco products are!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

loblaws canadawalmart canadacostco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

