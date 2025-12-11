Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

The Canada Strong Pass is back for a limited time — Here's everything you can get for free

It starts this week!

A couple at a Parks Canada MicrOcube. Right: A VIA Rail train.

You can get free and discounted admission to a long list of attractions across Canada this winter.

Parks Canada, @viarailcanada | Instagram
Contributor

The Canada Strong pass is back for a limited time this winter, and it's packed with travel discounts, free admission deals and other sweet perks for Canadians looking for cheap things to do over the holidays.

Starting Friday, December 12, the pass gives folks across the country — Canadians and visitors alike — a chance to explore national parks, museums and even hop on a VIA Rail train, either completely free or with some major discounts.

Running through January 15, the Canada Strong pass includes free VIA Rail rides for kids, discounted train tickets for young adults, discounted stays at Parks Canada properties, and free or discounted access to tons of national museums and Parks Canada sites.

According to the Government of Canada, it's part of an effort to make it easier and more affordable for everyone to connect with the country's nature, history and culture during the winter months.

What you get with the Canada Strong Pass

Here's a breakdown of everything you can get for free or discounted from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026:

Parks Canada sites

  • Free admission to all Parks Canada sites, including national parks, national historic sites and marine conservation areas
  • 25% off winter camping and overnight stays, including cabins, oTENTiks (Google this if you don't know what they are — you can thank us later), yurts and other unique options
  • Refunds available for previously booked Parks Canada campsites — you'll get an email with details as your stay gets closer

These offers don't apply to municipal, private or provincial parks (including Sépaq parks in in Quebec, which are confusingly also referred to as "national parks").

Also, some sites are operated by third parties, so regular fees may still apply. Always check in advance before you go.

VIA Rail travel

  • Free VIA Rail travel for children 17 and under when travelling with an adult (use code CANADAFAM at booking)
  • 25% off VIA Rail travel for young adults aged 18 to 24 (use code CANADA1824)

These discounts apply to Economy and Escape fares only and are valid on all VIA Rail routes across Canada. You'll need to book online and show ID when you travel.

According to VIA Rail, you can even get a refund if you already booked your holiday train tickets before October 27 — just fill out their refund form.

Museums

  • Free general admission for children and teens aged 17 and under
  • 50% off general admission for young adults aged 18 to 24

These deals are available at all national museums, as well as at a bunch of participating provincial and territorial ones. They include:

  • Whitehorse, YT: Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre
  • Victoria, BC: Royal BC Museum
  • Fort McMurray, AB: Oil Sands Discovery Centre
  • Edmonton, AB (and area): Royal Alberta Museum, Rutherford House Provincial Historic Site, Reynolds Museum (Wetaskiwin)
  • Calgary, AB (and area): Lougheed House, Royal Tyrrell Museum (Drumheller)
  • Southern Alberta: Remington Carriage Museum (Cardston), Frank Slide Interpretive Centre (Frank), Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site (Fort Macleod)
  • Saskatchewan: All four Western Development Museum locations
  • Winnipeg, MB: Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Manitoba Museum, Winnipeg Art Gallery – Qaumajuq
  • Ottawa, ON (and area): Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canadian War Museum, National Gallery of Canada, Canadian Museum of History (Gatineau), Upper Canada Village (Morrisburg)
  • Toronto, ON (and area): Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, McMichael Canadian Art Collection (Kleinburg), Royal Botanical Gardens (Burlington)
  • Sudbury, ON: Science North
  • Quebec City, QC: Plains of Abraham Museum
  • Fredericton, NB: Beaverbrook Art Gallery
  • Halifax, NS: Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
  • St. John's, NL: The Rooms

Each of these locations offers free entry for kids and half-price tickets for young adults. But it's a good idea to check hours and holiday closures before heading out.

How does it work?

Despite what the name "Canada Strong Pass" might suggest, there's no physical pass you need to register for or carry around. No app, card or code to flash at the door.

For free or discounted admission to Parks Canada sites and participating museums, all you have to do is show up.

If you're booking accommodations with Parks Canada, you might have to pay full price upfront, in which case they will send you a refund for your discount. Anyone registering upon arrival will get the reduced rate automatically.

For VIA Rail discounts, you'll need to enter the code "CANADAFAM" to get the free child rate, or "CANADA1824" for the discounted rate for youth 18 to 24. You won't be able to use both codes in the same booking, so if you're booking for your whole family and both rates apply, you'll have to do it in two separate bookings.

Keep in mind that while the Canada Strong pass gives you access to lots of free and discounted experiences, it doesn't always cover everything. Some places require reservations, and some fees — like for hot springs, tours or parking — still apply.

Who can use the pass?

Everyone — Canadians and international visitors alike — can take advantage of the Canada Strong pass.

Whether you're planning a local weekend outing or a full-blown winter road trip, there's also no limit to how many times you can use the pass during the promotion window.

What to know before you go

  • Not all participating sites are open every day over the holidays. Some might have reduced hours or be closed for the season.
  • You don't need a physical pass, but you may be asked for ID (especially to prove age for the youth discounts).
  • Discounts are for admission only. Extra services like tours or special exhibitions may still have fees.
  • These offers can't be combined with other promos unless stated otherwise by the location.
  • VIA Rail deals can't be used together — you'll need to make separate bookings if you want to use both the kids and youth discounts on the same trip.

The Canada Strong Pass first launched in summer 2025 and will return again next summer. So if you miss out this time, don't stress — you'll get another shot! But if you're hoping to make the most of your winter break, now's the time to start planning.

READ NEXT: Officials just issued new travel advice for all Canadians going abroad this winter

Canada Things To Do
  Narcity Staff

    Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

