Officials just issued new travel advice for all Canadians going abroad this winter
Heads up, travellers — the Government of Canada just dropped new travel advice for Canadians heading abroad this winter, and with the holiday travel season kicking into high gear, these updates could affect your trip planning big time.
In a release published Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada issued new travel warnings and reminders for any Canadians with international travel plans — including things like checking destination-specific information, ensuring your documents are up to date and getting proper travel insurance before hopping on a plane.
These winter travel tips apply no matter where you're going — whether it's a beachy escape or a snowy European city.
First up: travel insurance. According to the government, one of the most important steps you can take before leaving Canada is getting insurance coverage.
Look for a plan that covers medical emergencies, cancellations, lost or stolen baggage and any adventure activities you plan to try. Read the fine print, too — some plans are void if you're heading to a destination under an official travel advisory.
Next, check your passport. Some countries require it to be valid for at least six months past your return date, so don't assume you're good just because it's not expired.
Depending on where you're going, you might also need a visa, proof of vaccination or other paperwork. Leave plenty of time to get those sorted — especially over the holidays when processing times can be longer than usual.
If you're travelling with kids — especially if they're not with both parents — the government says you may need extra paperwork like a consent letter and possibly more depending on the destination. You can find detailed info on the "Children and travel" section of their website.
Global Affairs Canada also stresses the importance of knowing the laws and customs in the country you're visiting. Don't assume things work the same way as they do in Canada.
The government specifically warns against buying or using illegal drugs abroad, no matter what the local culture might seem like. Breaking the law in another country can have serious consequences, and Canadian officials may not be able to help you if you get into trouble.
And while you're away, the feds say it's a good idea to keep a digital or printed copy of all your important travel documents somewhere safe. You might also want to leave a copy with someone back home.
Finally, if something goes wrong while you're travelling, Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre is available 24/7. You can reach them by phone, text, Signal, WhatsApp or email.
Once you've got the basics covered, the government suggests remembering the "3 Rs" of international travel — a simple way to stay prepared:
- Read Canada's travel advisories for your destination. These include important details about safety risks, health alerts, entry requirements and local laws. Global Affairs also says it's launching new colour-coded maps later this month to help you quickly understand risk levels for over 230 destinations.
- Register your trip through the government's Registration of Canadians Abroad service. This way, you'll get alerts in case something serious happens where you're going — or back home — while you're away.
- Reach out if you need help. Keep the emergency contact info for Canadian consular services handy, just in case you run into trouble abroad.
With a bit of prep, you can avoid any nasty surprises and keep your winter getaway stress-free.
Safe travels!
