This cheap flight from Toronto takes you to a white sand beach oasis for $400 round-trip
You can trade the snow for sunshine.
If you're already dreaming of escaping the cold Ontario weather, a trip to this tropical beach destination might be just what you need.
Just a short flight from Toronto, you'll find yourself in a white sand paradise with long stretches of fine-sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.
The best news is, you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy this sun-filled oasis. Flights from Toronto Pearson Airport are available for around $400 round-trip this January.
The destination
Tulum is a coastal town on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, known for its pristine beaches, Mayan ruins, and boho-chic vibe.
The destination boasts colourful streets, warm tropical weather, historical ruins, and beautiful white sand beaches.
According to Tulum Tourbase, the most popular time to visit Tulum is in the winter months from December to April, when the average temperature remains around 26 °C.
The region can be busy this time of year, so be sure to plan and book activities.
Things to do
Tulum offers lots of activities and experiences to enjoy.
You can spend some time exploring the town's Mayan ruins, perched above the turquoise waters, or wander through the colourful streets filled with shops and cafes.
The area is home to cenotes, natural freshwater sinkholes, where you can take a refreshing dip and admire the unique surroundings.
One of the region's main highlights is Playa Paraíso, known for its pristine white sand and clear turquoise waters, making it the ultimate spot to relax and swim.
Cheap flights from Toronto
You don't have to spend a fortune to get to this warm-weather oasis. You can score round-trip tickets for around $400, depending on when you book and which airline you choose.
According to Skyscanner's website, flights from Toronto to Tulum can be booked for as low as $394 round-trip for travel in January 2026.
Extra charges for baggage and taxes might apply, depending on the airline.
If you're dreaming of sunny skies and white sand beaches this winter, this dreamy destination is just a flight away from Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.