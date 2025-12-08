Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Statistics Canada is hiring for over 800 census jobs that pay up to $31/h — no degree needed

You must know how to use a computer.

government of canada sign on exterior of building in ottawa

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Statistics Canada is hiring for hundreds of census jobs that pay up to $31 an hour.

No university degree or college diploma is required for these positions.

Canada's national statistical agency is currently looking for people to work as Census Operators and Supervisors with the Data Operation Centre.

There are 820 on-site and remote jobs to be filled.

Statistics Canada's Data Operations Centre is responsible for the management of all processing operations.

Operators support census activities by using software and equipment to answer inquiries, conduct data entry, and process questionnaires.

Supervisors lead and support operator teams by guiding training, monitoring daily results, and ensuring quality and productivity across census activities.

With these Statistics Canada jobs, the pay is $25.87 an hour for Census Operators and $31.32 an hour for Census Supervisors.

Employment is between April and September 2026, and there are various full-time shift schedules.

If you get hired for an on-site position, you must be able to work at 200 de la Technologie Boulevard in Gatineau.

With a remote position, you need to have reliable internet service and a private area at your place of residence.

The deadline to apply is January 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Data Operation Centre Operators and Supervisors

Salary: $25.87 or $31.32 an hour

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Ottawa and Gatineau

Who Should Apply: Anyone residing or working within a 135-kilometre radius of the National Capital Region can apply.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you need experience in managing tasks in a fast-paced, high-volume environment with shifting priorities and tight deadlines.

That includes handling customer inquiries, processing information or documents, entering and verifying data, or following procedures to meet quality standards.

You must have experience using computer applications, including email (like Outlook and Gmail), video conferencing platforms (like Teams and Zoom), and online collaboration tools (like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace).

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

