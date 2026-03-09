A storm in Ontario will bring up to 15 cm of snow, ice pellets and 'prolonged' freezing rain

There is a risk of multi-day power outages.

person looking at downed trees and power lines after an ice storm in ontario

Ontario street with fallen trees after an ice storm.

A storm is forecast to significantly impact Ontario's weather this week.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow, "prolonged" freezing rain, ice pellets and heavy rain are expected across most of the province.

The Weather Network's forecast revealed that this storm system will cause "significant weather impacts" in Ontario on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

There is the potential for multi-day power outages, broken tree branches, icy roads, flooding and ice jams because of snow, ice, rain and "prolonged" freezing rain.

The storm will move into Ontario on Tuesday, kicking off a more than 24-hour weather event across the province.

It's forecast to start with fog, increasing clouds, mild temperatures and showers in southern Ontario on Tuesday morning.

Snow, freezing rain, and rain will spread into the central and southern parts of Ontario by the evening. Places in the southwest could even get thunderstorms overnight.

Then, "heavy snow" is expected in places east of Lake Superior on Wednesday.

There is a high risk of an ice storm with freezing rain and ice pellets east of Georgian Bay to the Ottawa Valley, which includes Parry Sound, Peterborough, Bancroft, Kingston, Cornwall and Ottawa.

Places further south, like Sarnia, London, Goderich, Owen Sound, Orillia, Cobourg, and Belleville, could also get freezing rain and ice accumulation.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Wednesday morning across southern Ontario.

But then, colder air will move in during the afternoon and cause the rain to transition to a wintry mix or snow in the region by the evening.

According to The Weather Network, southern Ontario could get 20 to more than 40 millimetres of rain from this storm.

There could be five to more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain in the eastern parts of Ontario, including Ottawa.

Between five and 15 centimetres of snow are forecast in Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Sudbury, North Bay and other areas east of Lake Superior by Thursday. But local snowfall totals could be even higher than that.

Snowfall totals of less than five centimetres are forecast in cottage country and places near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, like Barrie, Goderich and London.

The Weather Network said to keep track of forecasts and weather warnings because this could be "a major weather event" in some parts of the province.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

