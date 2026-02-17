An 'icy winter storm' in Ontario will bring freezing rain, ice and up to 25 cm of snow

You're being told to prepare for "major travel impacts."

person standing on sidewalk as cars go by on toronto street during snowstorm

Street in Toronto during a snowstorm.

Max | Unsplash
Ontario's weather will be impacted by an "icy winter storm" this week.

Ice pellets, freezing rain and up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to cause "dangerous" driving conditions.

A new forecast from The Weather Network revealed that there will be snow along with a mix of rain, freezing rain and ice pellets on Wednesday, February 18.

So, you're being told to prepare for "major travel impacts," along with potential power outages, flight cancellations, and school closures.

The heaviest snowfall is expected north of Toronto, while "prolonged freezing rain" is expected in parts of the GTA. Further south, the wintry mix will turn into rain.

This storm will move into southwestern Ontario in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. It will impact the morning commute with locally heavy rain and a wintry mix in places west of the GTA.

Afternoon and evening commutes on Wednesday will likely be slow across southern Ontario, with rain, ice, freezing rain and snow expected within the Great Lakes region.

Then, the precipitation is forecast to ease across southern Ontario through the evening.

Some parts of the province, including Toronto and the GTA, could get hit with rain, freezing rain, ice and snow all in one day!

Between five and 15 millimetres of rain is expected in Toronto and the western parts of the GTA.

There could be 20 to 30 millimetres in places that are further south, including Hamilton, London, Sarnia, Windsor, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls.

According to The Weather Network, the highest risk of freezing rain will be northwest of Toronto in Brampton, Orangeville, Guelph, Fergus, and Cambridge.

The transition zone between snow and rain, which includes freezing rain and ice pellets, is expected to be over the GTA throughout the storm.

So, there will be an increased risk of power outages, tree damage and "dangerous" driving conditions in those areas impacted by freezing rain.

When it comes to snow, between five and 10 centimetres are forecast in Toronto and many parts of the GTA, including Vaughan, Markham, Brampton and Mississauga, on Wednesday.

There could be 10 to 15 centimetres in places like Aurora, Newmarket and Uxbridge, and 15 to 20 centimetres in Owen Sound, Collingwood, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, and Cobourg.

The Weather Network forecast 20 to 25 centimetres of snow in places near Georgian Bay, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Wasaga Beach.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

