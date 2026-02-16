This stunning Ontario park with Bahamas-blue water is the 2nd best place to stargaze in Canada
It's one of the few Dark Sky Preserves in the country.
You don't need a telescope to enjoy the stars at this Ontario park. With its limestone coastline, crystal-clear water, and pitch-black skies, it's a magical place to look up and take it all in.
Holiday operator Journeyscape recently revealed the very best stargazing destinations in Canada, from breathtaking national parks to historic sites.
To create the ranking, Journeyscape looked at factors including brightness levels, air quality, precipitation, and more.
An Ontario spot was named the second-best stargazing spot in Canada, and it's a road trip from Toronto.
Bruce Peninsula National Park is a breathtaking destination on the shores of Georgian Bay, near Tobermory.
The park earned an astrotourism score of 8.96 out of 10 from Journeyscape, ranking just below Jasper National Park at 9.05.
According to the study, Bruce Peninsula National Park boasts skies as dark as Jasper's, and is "a great place to spot constellations."
The park is home to one of Canada's 13 Dark-Sky Preserves, allowing you to view the night sky without light pollution.
According to Explore the Bruce, the "peninsula darkness provides the perfect backdrop for a spectacular view of our Milky Way."
Explore the Bruce also notes that the park has some of the darkest skies in Ontario, and that the stargazing there is "phenomenal."
Every Friday and Saturday night from Canada Day through Labour Day, the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association hosts a free Bayside Astronomy program at Lion's Head harbour. Thanks to minimal light pollution and some of the darkest skies in Ontario, the stargazing there is next-level.
Journeyscape names Singing Sands on the southwest side of Highway 6, Skinner's Bluff, and the outskirts of Cyprus Lake as some of the best stargazing spots in the area, offering unobstructed views.
Bruce Peninsula National Park also offers camping, so you can stay overnight and enjoy the stars long after dark.
In addition to its beautiful night skies, the park offers some incredible daytime experiences. It's known for its tropical-looking water, scenic trails, and the Grotto, an ancient sea cave surrounded by breathtaking views.
According to Visit Tobermory, the night sky in the region is spectacular year-round. Spring and summer offer the best views of the Milky Way, while fall presents a greater chance of seeing the northern lights, and cold winter air creates sharp visibility for constellations and planetary alignments.
Bruce Peninsula National Park wasn't the only local destination to top Journeyscape's list. Ontario's Killarney Provincial Park tied for third place with Alberta's Waterton Glacier International Peace Park on the list of Canada's best stargazing destinations.
With its vibrant blue waters, stunning shoreline, and dazzling night sky, the Bruce Peninsula National Park is a beautiful spot for a stagazing adventure.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.