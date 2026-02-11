This Ontario spot has a stunning waterfall and hidden sandy beaches with 'emerald waters'
It's a gorgeous place to explore.
You might feel like you've jetted off to another country when you arrive at this jaw-dropping Ontario destination.
Between the golden-sand beaches, dramatic rock formations and a waterfall that feels straight off a postcard, this spot offers endless adventures and outdoor experiences.
Located along Lake Superior's wild northern coastline, a few hours outside of Thunder Bay, Pukaskwa National Park is a bucket-list spot to explore.
The park's trails wind through dense boreal forest and hug the rugged shoreline, serving up sweeping lake views and unforgettable scenery.
One of the park's best-known routes is the Coastal Trail, a 60-kilometre trek described on the park's website as an "adventurer's dream."
The demanding hike leads across sandy and stone-covered beaches and through dense forested areas.
Another notable stop is the White River Suspension Bridge, which spans 23 metres above Chigamiwinigum Falls and offers views of the fast-moving water below.
The park is also known for its shoreline, which the website describes as a place where "Lake Superior laps against golden sand secluded by boreal forest and flanked with rolling granite."
One spot to check out is Horseshoe Beach, a quiet stretch of sand with dune-like terrain that you can reach by following a boardwalk from Hattie Cove Campground.
The Lake Superior Circle Tour describes the remote beach as featuring "golden sand and glistening emerald waters," which makes it seem like a destination you'd expect to find in the tropics rather than Ontario.
You can also explore Middle and North Beach, which boast more sandy stretches and clear blue waters perfect for a serene beach day.
If you're looking to extend your stay, the park offers campgrounds and campsites with accommodations already in place.
The park is set to open on May 15, 2026, weather permitting.
With its shimmering beaches and stunning trails, Pukaskwa National Park is worth keeping in mind for a warm-weather adventure.
Pukaskawa National Park
Price: $7.25 per adult
When: Reopening May 15, 2026
Address: Hwy 627, Heron Bay, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.