Ontario is home to one of North America's best spas and it's a dreamy 'country castle'
It's just a road trip from Toronto.
This dreamy Ontario spa is fit for a princess. Nestled amidst rolling countryside, the all-inclusive wellness destination offers luxurious amenities and rejuvenating experiences, making it an idyllic spot to unwind.
Spas of America has released its 2025 list of the Top 100 Spas, highlighting venues that caught travellers' attention over the past year across Canada, the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.
The rankings were based on a mix of factors, including Google Analytics data from January through December 2025, which tracked page views to gauge public interest. Google Review ratings were also factored in, with greater weight given to spas with consistently high scores. Only locations with a rating of 4.0 or higher made the cut.
Twenty-two Canadian spas were featured on the list, including Ste. Anne's Spa at number eight.
Ste. Anne's Spa, about 90 minutes from Toronto in Grafton, is a true wellness escape. Set on 500 acres of stunning countryside, the property is described on its website as a "heritage fieldstone country castle and estate," and stepping inside will have you feeling like royalty.
You can totally unwind with all-inclusive stays that cover everything from meals to luxurious amenities.
There is a range of treatments to enjoy, from soothing massages to rejuvenating facials, while the grounds offer nature trails, sparkling pools, steam rooms, and saunas.
When it's time to eat, the Dining Room serves breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, or you can pick up a sweet treat from the spa's gluten-free bakery.
The all-inclusive day package gives you access to the spa for an entire day, as well as a $150 spa and wellness allowance, 3-course lunch, afternoon tea, complete use of the facilities, and more.
Overnight and themed packages, such as "Bestie Spa Day," are also available for booking.
Several other Ontario destinations were featured in America's Top 100 Spas of 2025, including Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain.
Whether you're planning a romantic weekend escape with your loved one or a spa day with friends, Ste. Anne's Spa is a wellness gem located just outside Toronto.
Ste. Anne's Spa
Price: $335 to $450 per guest for an all-inclusive day visit package
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
